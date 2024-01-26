Sam Lowes ‘getting closer to a WorldSBK style, normal to be making big steps’

The former Moto2 rider was very impressive on day two of the Jerez WorldSBK test, and despite never using the SCQ tyre before, Sam Lowes was left excited by the results.

Lowes leapt up the order late on and eventually finished the test in seventh place, one second behind pacesetter Nicolo Bulega.

The WorldSBK rookie, like Andrea Iannone and Bulega has adapted well in a short amount of time to the Panigale V4 R, but Lowes knows more is yet to come.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com after the second day, Lowes said: “Definitely getting closer to a WorldSBK style! I still need to improve in some areas, but it was a really positive day; we made a lot of steps.

“We tried a lot of things with the bike, small details just to make me feel more comfortable and adapt to my riding style.

“Really happy with the consistent pace and it was a good first two days. I think a little bit was me, improving under braking.

“On Day 1, I wasn’t braking too well, and I was leaning the bike too much. On Thursday, I was really focusing on the exits and managed to make a step forward.

“I think it’s normal for me to be making big steps all the time because it’s all new. It feels like my bike after two days.”

Discussing his first attempted SCQ tyre run, Lowes admitted to making a couple of mistakes before setting his best time, a time he feels he would beat if he had the chance to do it again.

“Honestly, I messed it up the first two laps! I’d never used one before, so I was quite excited in some ways,” added Lowes. “I managed to do a 1’38s on my third lap, so it was positive. I think, if I could’ve had another go, I would’ve been able to improve a little bit more.

“It’s not that important now but look at how close the Championship is and the level, Superpole is going to be important for everyone.

“It is important we try, we have more to use in Portugal, so I’ll try a bit more.

“It was different to how I thought! You sort of improve a little bit everywhere. On the run before, I used a new tyre with the SCX and did quite a decent run.

“I thought, ‘how am I going to quicker than that?’, but you just have a bit more grip everywhere.

“You have to anticipate the corner, use the grip through and out to make the lap time. The bike always feels better when it has grip, that’s the biggest thing.

“The better you can get the tyre working, the faster you go. I need a bit more time to understand it because it transforms the bike, sticking to the track let’s say.”