Scott Redding calls Portimao test ‘a lot more difficult than Jerez’

While another BMW rider in Toprak Razgatlioglu stole the show on the final day, Scott Redding was unable to deliver the same pace, instead closing out the Portimao WorldSBK test in ninth place.

But Redding has been outside the top ten for much of the final day and was close to a second off Razgatlioglu.

After a strong test at Jerez, Redding admitted to the possibility that Portimao could be a greater challenge, but despite that he feels ready to race.

“Portimão was a lot more difficult than Jerez,” began Redding. “We knew that there was a possibility that this could be the case but it is also good sometimes to have this in testing because you have the time to work.

“We tried a lot of different things and nothing was really hitting the spot. It was a bit of confusion with the tyres and the track grip so that made it a bit time consuming for us.

“We managed to try some test items which was also important to do. We have a bit more a clear direction with the parts for round one at Phillip Island.

“After two days we finally made a little bit of progress and it was good to finish knowing you’re making steps. Going to Phillip Island it will be interesting what characteristics the bike will give us.

“In Jerez everything was running pretty easy, here it seemed quite difficult, so it will be interesting to see what is the outcome of the bike.

“Regarding the situation of what the track grip gives us we’ve done a lot of work in both areas. I’m looking forward to going to Phillip Island now.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here testing with the team, having a lot of fun, laughing a lot and working hard. Now I can’t wait to go racing.”

Redding’s former team-mate Michael Van Der Mark, who he clashed with at the Jerez test, came away with a different feeling from the Portimao test.

After making some set-up changes Van Der Mark said the bike was working to his liking straight away.

“I was really happy with the end of the day,” said the five-time Superbike race winner. “Today we changed the setup of the bike, we had some ideas and we changed honestly the whole bike and immediately from the first lap that felt good.

“At the end of the day we were trying some new tyres, doing some good laps with the SCX and I felt happy. I felt good with the bike so I think I even could have gone a little bit quicker.

“But I am really happy. I am feeling more and more ready to race. Also doing so many laps in these perfect conditions I gained a lot of confidence again.

“I feel faster and more ready than last year. I feel that the old Mickey is coming back.”