Michael Rinaldi: “I accept the weight limit rule but it’s not fair for Alvaro Bautista, it’s a rule against him”

Michael Rinaldi lined up alongside Alvaro Bautista for two seasons and in that time watched the Spaniard dominate WorldSBK.

Rinaldi, who also has a slim frame, did not need to make the same adjustments as Bautista, who required an extra six kilos of ballast to be added by Ducati to make the new limit.

But Rinaldi accepts the rule without being in favour of it as he sees it as an anti-Bautista rule.

Speaking after the Portimao test, Rinaldi said: “I accept the rule but I think it is not that fair, especially for Alvaro because I think it’s a rule against him.

“I have to work at it but it’s not a big deal for me. But for a rider like Alvaro who has a physical condition - referring to him being smaller - it is impossible to put the weight that they want.

“It’s not fair but I could put on some kilos in the gym. Maybe this will change the cards in the championship.”

In terms of his own performance at the test, technical issues plagued Rinaldi and the Motocorsa team on day two.

That meant a lack of track time compared to many others, with the Italian saying: “It was a tough day for us. We faced some difficulties inside the box because of technical issues.

“So I didn’t do many laps and couldn’t improve the feeling with the bike. Even though I feel stronger than the times were.

“Testing doesn’t give you any points and our goal was to work with the first race in mind. It was a tough day but I see the light and our potential.

“The bike is the same as last year but the pieces are new. Sometimes it doesn’t work but it doesn’t matter that we are not strong.

“I feel like we are strong and that we are ready for Australia.”

Petrucci ‘expected more’

Danilo Petrucci Portimao

Another Italian who expected more from the Portimao test was fellow Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci.

The former MotoGP rider was quick on day two but that didn’t stop Petrucci from wanting more pace from his Panigale V4 R machine.

“The test was not bad because in the end we found some solutions,” began Petrucci. “We were expecting more with one year experience but I can be quite satisfied with my pace.

“With the qualifying tyre I tried just one qualifying tyre and it didn't matter so much in the test. But for me, it’s a point I need to work on.

“I’m quite happy and I still have to work with the X tyre because I’m not really fast. Looking at one year ago and the race, we have improved.

“To tell you the truth I was expecting a little bit more. I have one year of experience but I think the level this year is even higher than last year.

“There are some riders, and even riders that changed bikes like Toprak and Johnny who are really fast. Bulega is really fast, so there are a lot of riders and they are faster than last year.”