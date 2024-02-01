Andrea Iannone: ‘The target is high, we are here to have really good results’

Andrea Iannone will make his official WorldSBK debut later this month, and after two back-to-back tests at Jerez and Portimao, the former MotoGP rider believes he’s in a good position regarding race pace.

The Italian was very impressive at Jerez, before Portimao proved to be a tougher challenge.

Iannone’s race pace has been particualrly impressive and although he admits improvements can still be made, the Superbike rookie appears to be in contention for good results heading into the season-opener.

Iannone said: “With the race tyres, we are in a good position. We are quite fast. It’s possible to improve a little bit and we need to, but the difficulty for me is the track.

“With the race bike, I’ve never ridden here, and it was really difficult because I didn’t have a reference. I had a lot of fun.

“We tried something with the setup, but we’ll receive the 2024 package in Australia and, I’m positive. I signed before we started in this way and on this level. Some moments are completely unexpected.”

With Nicolo Bulega in sensational form during both tests, the factory Ducati rider will be expected to lead the rookies in Phillip Island.

But Iannone, who expects difficult moments during the season, has a very good chance of being competitive as the Panigale V4 R still looks to be the best package on the grid.

“We don’t know what to expect and it’s important that we work well,” added Iannone. “I don’t want to have big expectations because I know we will have really difficult moments, but also, the possibility to have really good moments.

“I think the target is high. We are here to have really good results.”