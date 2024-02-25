Jonathan Rea suffers ‘no further injuries, crash came as a big surprise’

Six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea experienced a weekend to forget at Phillip Island on his Yamaha debut, after a big crash at turn 11.

Rea was beginning to show more pace than at any point this weekend as he moved his way up the order following a P10 start.

But the former Kawasaki rider suddenly dropped down the leaderboard as a result of his spill.

Rea’s DNF was then met with another factory Yamaha non-score, as Andrea Locatelli crashed on the final lap when in contention for victory.

In the immediate aftermath of his fall, Rea was announced as conscious before providing an update himself.

“First and foremost, physically I’m okay apart from I hit my hip quite hard in the crash but no further injuries from Tuesday,” said Rea.

“I had two big crashes this week, but I’m in one piece. Really frustrated because the crash came as a big surprise. It was as I was building my confidence on the bike and feeling quite good.

“I took some profit when Toprak’s engine had troubles and I found myself in a good place in the race. As soon as I started to feel confident, I crashed.

“I just have to rebuild from zero, look into the crash, and try to improve the feeling for me. You can see from how competitive ‘Loka’ is that we can get there.

“I want to go home now, regroup, and reset and come back stronger in Barcelona.”