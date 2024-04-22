Remy Gardner felt ‘discarded as a rider with how MotoGP career went’

Remy Gardner admits thoughts of retirement came into his head during his time in MotoGP.

Remy Gardner, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Remy Gardner, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Remy Gardner stood on the podium for the first time in his WorldSBK career, after claiming P3 during Race 2 at Assen.

Last on the podium in Moto2 during his title-winning season, Gardner’s wait has been over two years following a difficult spell in MotoGP.

Despite glimpses of potential in 2023 as a WorldSBk rookie, fighting for a podium never appeared to be close.

However, Gardner’s form in 2024 has been very impressive and the Australian took a well deserved podium after missing out on P3 at the final corner of the Superpole Race, just hours prior to Race 2 in Assen.

“It has been really hard, especially with how my MotoGP career went,” said Gardner following his maiden WorldSBK podium.

“It was not good, and I just felt like I was a little discarded as a rider. It has been hard, but I’ve always believed in myself, to be honest, and I’ve kept fighting and pushing because there was one point where I could maybe retire and do something else.

“But I kept pushing, believing in myself, and kept working as hard as ever.

“This third position definitely feels like a win to me, that is why it was so frustrating to miss the podium so many times.

“I think I’ve put in so much work, but finally, good things come to the people who work hard, and it finally pays off.”

Still waiting for his first podium of 2024, Dominique Aegerter had impressive late race pace but gave himself too much to do following a P19 finish in Superpole.

Aegerter said: “This was not a bad way to finish the weekend, even though we were expecting more, considering the pace we showed in the final feature race of the weekend.

“The target for the sprint race was the top nine, but it was complicated to get it starting from so far back and we recovered just a couple of places. 

“Then, in Race 2, I had a decent start and I could make my way through the field joining the group fighting for the podium. 

“I had some good battles and the pace was good; to finish just five seconds off the victory starting from 19th is a good sign, now let’s head to the next round and we’ll have some good test sessions before the next races.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 mins ago
Savadori, Bradl join Pedrosa for Jerez MotoGP wild-cards
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
MotoGP
News
27 mins ago
Pedro Acosta: “Jerez one of my favourites”, Tech3 “excited to see what he can do”
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
WSBK
News
42 mins ago
Remy Gardner felt ‘discarded as a rider with how MotoGP career went’
Remy Gardner, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Remy Gardner, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
NASCAR
News
50 mins ago
"Yeah, we did it!” - Michael Jordan left ecstatic after 23XI race win in Talladega
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
F1
News
58 mins ago
Nico Rosberg claims ‘stingy’ offer made to possible Sergio Perez replacement
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Carlos Sainz (ESP) on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
“How much of it is Max Verstappen?” F1 pundits want to see him win in another team
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
IndyCar
News
1 hour ago
Theo Pourchaire reflects on his 'crazy' first IndyCar race
Theo Pourchaire
Theo Pourchaire
NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the GEICO 500
Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway
IndyCar
Results
1 hour ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Long Beach
Long Beach