Andrea Iannone has ‘received a bit of support from Ducati, but I need more’

After a crash in Race 1 of the Assen WorldSBK round, Andrea Iannone had another disaster in the Superpole Race.

The Italian slipped down the order and out of the points after losing grip very early on.

In fact, Iannone admitted it was like riding ‘on ice’, however, like at Phillip Island the former MotoGP rider made very quick progress back to the front of the field.

A fourth place finish helped keep the Superbike rookie inside the top six of the championship standings.

But Iannone is looking for much more than top five finishes as a first WorldSBK win is one of his objectives.

Iannone is convinced he would have been on the podium had one of the three practice sessions been completely dry.

Speaking after Race 2, Iannone said: “With one practice in normal conditions, we’d have arrived on the podium because we learnt.

“It was a complete disaster in the Tissot Superpole Race, the tyres went immediately and I finished without rubber; I arrived on ice! In the end, we recovered and it’s a great point to start at the end of Race 2.

“I think we can win but we need to work; we need to test and work. I don’t have the bike at 100%, especially on the electronics side. For this, I think to win and always get the podium, we need to work and improve my feeling.

“At Misano and Cremona, we’ll try to work a little bit more. We received a bit of support from Ducati but I need more.

“We’ll go to the test to try and improve but I hope I can have a little bit more support. I spoke with Gigi, Marco and everybody and they all support me but it’s the last details, it’s different.

“I felt like we can win. I need that everything is perfect and I push for that. It’s possible, we have a chance to win and I want to achieve.”