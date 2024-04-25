Toprak Razgatlioglu: ‘Everyone started to sing ‘Toprak, Toprak, I almost cried’

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious for the second consecutive WorldSBK round, after taking his BMW M 1000 RR to top spot in Race 2.

After a disappointing Superpole Race where he slid back from the front row to fifth, Razgatlioglu made swift progress in the other direction.

Razgatlioglu joined the lead group from lap one and never lost sight of the lead despite light rain falling for much of the 21-lap race.

When polesitter Alvaro Bautista retook the lead just after mid-race distance, the expectations were that he could begin to pull clear following his dominant performance in the Superpole Race.

However, Razgatlioglu had other ideas as he instead made a quick move before slowly pulling away.

Bautista did everything in his power to mount a late challenge, but with Razgatlioglu quicker than the reigning world champion in the most critical areas of the circuit, the Ducati rider was close to a mistake on the final lap as Razgatlioglu closed to within 6 points of the Spaniard in the standings.

After the race, many fans were chanting Razgatlioglu’s name: “Everyone started to sing ‘Toprak, Toprak’ and I almost cried; many people come to support me and not just from Turkey but from all of Europe,” said Razgatlioglu.

“The Turkish guys come and it’s family but it’s really important because I feel the power, so I needed to win this race to give them a present.

“I was just fighting for this. After the race, I was almost crying because of people shouting ‘Toprak’.

“Germany is close to Assen and a lot of people came from there; I’m happy for this and I think it’ll be bigger in the future.

“It’s good for the championship too with everyone enjoying it. It’s been a very special weekend for me to win here and with BMW.”