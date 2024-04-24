Official: Bimota return to WSBK, forming new team with Kawasaki

Bimota will return to World Superbikes next year in partnership with Kawasaki.

A new team will be formed, and it will be called Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

The joint venture will result in a bike with a Bimota chassis, and a Kawasaki engine, in the 2025 season.

Kawasaki will transfer many of their team staff to the Bimota racing programme.

The move is a landmark moment for both manufacturers.

For Kawasaki - who have been in the world's top racing series featuring production bikes for nearly 40 years - it is a major shift in their presence within WSBK.

For Bimota, it is a high-profile return to racing. The Italian manufacturer won seven races in the first WSBK season, in 1988, through Davide Tardozzi (5) and Stephane Mertens (2).

President and Chief Executive Officer of Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. Hiroshi Ito, said: “Bimota has an enviable reputation for excellence in motorcycle design and manufacture. As part of our vision for the evolution of this world-famous brand we see racing as a logical next step in terms of both product development as well as brand exposure on the global stage.

"Our commitment to WorldSBK is as strong as ever and we hope that this new racing project will energise fans of both Bimota and Kawasaki. The passion for race success remains and we look forward to the presence of the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team on the 2025 WorldSBK grid”.

Bimota’s COO, Pierluigi Marconi, said: “The engineering, technology and day to day business support already offered by Kawasaki has put Bimota firmly back into the consciousness of the media and potential customers; now it is time to take a next step in our evolution.

"Bimota has had racing as part of its DNA from day one and to compete in WorldSBK alongside developing our new product range, while expanding the European and global dealer network, has an undeniable logic to it.

"With the unparalleled experience of the existing Kawasaki Racing Team experts plus the full support and cooperation of Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. in Japan fills us with pride and optimism. The Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team will surely form the foundations of the next chapter in the Bimota story”.

KRT WorldSBK Team Manager, Guim Roda, said: “In the past thirteen years, myself, and all of those at the KRT workshop in Granollers, have dedicated ourselves wholeheartedly to the Kawasaki Superbike project and garnered seven WorldSBK rider titles in that time plus numerous team and manufacturer awards.

"Now – after Kawasaki competing for nearly four decades in the Superbike World Championship – we are proud to be part of a new era forming the infrastructure of the new Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

“For sure we will spare some time to reflect on and celebrate the heritage of Kawasaki in Superbike racing but we are also extremely excited to be a core component of this new Bimota and Kawasaki joint venture.

"This is an evolution for Kawasaki’s approach to the top level of production racing and we are honoured to play our role in this new project. I am confident we have the technology and human resources necessary to succeed and it will be a fresh, energising experience fielding an impressive two rider team in the 2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.”