Andrea Iannone names five issues with his Ducati after troublesome Misano test

“The feeling with the bike is not good, we struggled in many areas."

Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Andrea Iannone is not pleased with the state of his Ducati after the Misano WorldSBK test.

The Go Eleven Ducati was overall ninth-fastest after the two-day test in Italy.

He prioritised finding a different geometry for the V4-R on Thursday before a wet Friday scuppered plans.

His team admitted the test was “more complicated than expected”.

Iannone said: “The feeling with the bike is not good, we struggled in many areas.

“We had an idea after Assen to improve something. But this is a completely different track so, at this moment we struggle.

“In any case, we don’t give up and we always try to improve.”

Iannone detailed his struggles: “The braking point on entry. Also, the feeling with the tyres is not good.

“Engine braking, traction, wheelieing, I have problems in many areas.

“But we’ll try to improve at home. We’ll see the data better.

“In the slow corners, the feeling with the front is not good, so it is difficult to stop the bike.

“For us, turning is difficult. But this is normal. I’ll go to Mugello [Saturday], but only for one day. We will see.”

Iannone added: “We had some difficulties during these tests, the feeling with the bike wasn’t very positive, but they are only tests and allow us to try different set-up solutions and more.

“When we return we will analyse the data collected to be ready to race, more prepared and certainly motivated to give my best.

“The fast corners weren’t bad, it was difficult to manage the slow ones because the bike had difficulty in breaking.

“[Thursday’s] lap times weren’t too far, but there is certainly room for improvement.

“There will be a round in Misano in two weeks and, it’s an Italian race, I want to fight for the top positions, we will try to do our best.”

Iannone must decide where to ride in 2025.

"After Misano, I start to decide for the future," he said. 

"For sure, I have some options, but we will see. I have my targets, but in any case, it’s difficult to decide at this moment.”

