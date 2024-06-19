CCTV reveals Alvaro Bautista’s Misano near miss: 'When good luck is by your side…'

CCTV footage shows Alvaro Bautista veering across the track in front of other riders during his Misano Superpole fall.

Alvaro Bautista's Superpole accident at Misano, Instagram @abautista19
Alvaro Bautista's Superpole accident at Misano, Instagram @abautista19

Alvaro Bautista has thanked his ‘good luck’ after CCTV footage showed how close he was to being hit by following riders after veering across the track in Sunday’s Superpole race at Misano.

The reigning double WorldSBK champion tried to save a front-end slide but, in images that immediately revive memories of Marco Simoncelli’s tragic accident at Sepang in 2011, was dragged across the circuit in the process.

Fortunately, Andrea Locatelli and Andrea Iannone were able to narrowly avoid Bautista, who remounted and finished the race.

Bautista has posted the CCTV footage of his accident on Instagram with the words: “When the good luck is by you side🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

The Ducati star has slipped to third in the WorldSBK standings, behind BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and team-mate Nicolo Bulega after Misano.

Bautista was riding in MotoGP for Suzuki when Simoncelli suffered his fatal accident at the 2011 Malaysian Grand Prix.

