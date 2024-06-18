Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil

Lorenzo Somaschini, aged nine, passed away after a fall on Friday

via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro

Lorenzo Somaschini, a nine-year-old rider, has tragically died after an accident.

The young talent sadly passed away on Monday after crashing in Brazil last Friday.

The Brazilian Superbike Championship confirmed the news “with great sadness and grief”.

Somaschini, from Argentina, was racing in the Honda Junior Cup at Interlagos.

He fell at the Pinheirinho corner on Friday and was treated on site by the medical team, before being transported to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Somaschini was born in 2014 and, at the age of four, was given his first mini-bike by his father, La Vanguardia report.

He was a hugely talented prospect who dreamed of becoming a MotoGP champion.

His coach, Diego Pierluigi, posted a tribute: “With a broken heart and my soul thrown away I have to say goodbye to you.

“I will miss you so much Lolito. Thank you for letting me be part of your dream. Rest in peace champ.”

The thoughts of everyone at Crash are with the family and loved ones of Lorenzo Somaschini.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez confirms why he rejected initial Ducati contract clause
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
7h ago
How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the…
F1
News
7h ago
Mercedes wary about main F1 ‘weakness’ heading into Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Le Mans
News
8h ago
Mick Schumacher wants second bite of the cherry at Le Mans
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
9h ago
Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
9h ago
Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
11h ago
Fresh F1 flexi-wing saga? Red Bull grow suspicious of McLaren and Ferrari
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
11h ago
Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
Le Mans
Feature
11h ago
Who could be the next manufacturer to join the Hypercar class at Le Mans?
McLaren F1
McLaren F1