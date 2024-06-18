Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil

Lorenzo Somaschini, a nine-year-old rider, has tragically died after an accident.

The young talent sadly passed away on Monday after crashing in Brazil last Friday.

The Brazilian Superbike Championship confirmed the news “with great sadness and grief”.

Somaschini, from Argentina, was racing in the Honda Junior Cup at Interlagos.

He fell at the Pinheirinho corner on Friday and was treated on site by the medical team, before being transported to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Somaschini was born in 2014 and, at the age of four, was given his first mini-bike by his father, La Vanguardia report.

He was a hugely talented prospect who dreamed of becoming a MotoGP champion.

His coach, Diego Pierluigi, posted a tribute: “With a broken heart and my soul thrown away I have to say goodbye to you.

“I will miss you so much Lolito. Thank you for letting me be part of your dream. Rest in peace champ.”

The thoughts of everyone at Crash are with the family and loved ones of Lorenzo Somaschini.