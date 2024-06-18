Ducati admits Andrea Iannone “has to improve” if he wants factory WorldSBK ride

Andrea Iannone “has to improve a bit”, while Alvaro Bautista remains first choice for the factory Ducati team.

Andrea Iannone Misano
Andrea Iannone Misano

Gigi Dall’Igna has provided an update on the factory Ducati team’s plans in WorldSBK for 2025.

Alvaro Bautista, reigning champion the last two years, is the preferred option to stay alongside Nicolo Bulega.

Dall’Igna, who was in Misano last weekend said a deal to remain with title-sponsor Aruba.it was close, before going on to discuss the future of Bautista.

“We are renewing the contract with Aruba,” Dall’Igna told WorldSBK.com. “We have almost close the deal with them and after that we have to finalise the contracts with the riders.

“Alvaro is a double world champion with us and for sure, he is an important rider for us. We would like to continue with him.”

If Bautista decides to retire which is very possible, Ducati will need to find an alternative option.

Replacing Bautista will not be easy as he’s dominated WorldSBK with Ducati the last two years.

Although 2024 has been a lot tougher, Bautista is still a title contender after four rounds.

Ducati appears to have a ready-made replacement in Andrea Iannone, however, Dall’Igna admitted more is needed from the Italian.

“Andrea was without racing for four long years, he came back a few months ago and it’s not easy,” began Dall’Igna. 

“He has shown his potential some times but he has to improve a little bit. I’m confident because I know him and his talent. I know he can do very well.”

Asked whether Iannone could replace Bautista, Dall’Igna reiterated Ducati stance on who they want to secure.

“I don’t think it is important to talk about that today because our first choice is Alvaro.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…
Le Mans
News
1h ago
Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
3h ago
Fresh F1 flexi-wing saga? Red Bull grow suspicious of McLaren and Ferrari
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
3h ago
Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
Le Mans
Feature
3h ago
Who could be the next manufacturer to join the Hypercar class at Le Mans?
McLaren F1
McLaren F1

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Alpine may abandon works Renault engine to become customer F1 team
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Lorenzo vs Dani Pedrosa boxing match will become a reality!
Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa
WSBK
News
4h ago
Ducati admits Andrea Iannone “has to improve” if he wants factory WorldSBK ride
Andrea Iannone Misano
Andrea Iannone Misano
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Joan Mir and Honda tipped to find shock resolution to difficult partnership
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April