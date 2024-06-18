Ducati admits Andrea Iannone “has to improve” if he wants factory WorldSBK ride

Gigi Dall’Igna has provided an update on the factory Ducati team’s plans in WorldSBK for 2025.

Alvaro Bautista, reigning champion the last two years, is the preferred option to stay alongside Nicolo Bulega.

Dall’Igna, who was in Misano last weekend said a deal to remain with title-sponsor Aruba.it was close, before going on to discuss the future of Bautista.

“We are renewing the contract with Aruba,” Dall’Igna told WorldSBK.com. “We have almost close the deal with them and after that we have to finalise the contracts with the riders.

“Alvaro is a double world champion with us and for sure, he is an important rider for us. We would like to continue with him.”

If Bautista decides to retire which is very possible, Ducati will need to find an alternative option.

Replacing Bautista will not be easy as he’s dominated WorldSBK with Ducati the last two years.

Although 2024 has been a lot tougher, Bautista is still a title contender after four rounds.

Ducati appears to have a ready-made replacement in Andrea Iannone, however, Dall’Igna admitted more is needed from the Italian.

“Andrea was without racing for four long years, he came back a few months ago and it’s not easy,” began Dall’Igna.

“He has shown his potential some times but he has to improve a little bit. I’m confident because I know him and his talent. I know he can do very well.”

Asked whether Iannone could replace Bautista, Dall’Igna reiterated Ducati stance on who they want to secure.

“I don’t think it is important to talk about that today because our first choice is Alvaro.”