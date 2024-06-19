New class to replace World Supersport 300 from 2026

A new class will replace the World Supersport 300 championship from the 2026 season.

The decision was taken during the latest meeting of the SBK Commission at the recent Misano round, on 14 June.

“The SBK Commission is currently working on the introduction of a new entry class to the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship in 2026, marking a significant evolution in the racing landscape,” read a statement from the FIM.

“This new class will replace the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship (WorldSSP300), which has successfully served as a feeder class since its inception in 2017.

"WorldSSP300 has fulfilled its mission of providing a sustainable and affordable platform for emerging talents to enter the World Championship. Building on this success, the introduction of the new class aims to further enhance the sporting and commercial relevance of the entry category."

Ana Carrasco (2018), Manuel Gonzalez (2019) and Adrian Hertas are among the past WorldSSP300 champions.

Despite its name, most SSP300 machines are not limited to 300cc, with different weights and RPM limits used to balance competition between the various bikes: Yamaha R3, Kove 321, KTM 390 and Kawasaki 400.

"One of the key objectives of this new initiative is to smoothen the progression path for riders moving up to the larger classes, particularly to the FIM Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP)," the FIM added

"By closing the performance gap between the entry and intermediate classes, the aim is to create a more seamless transition for riders, fostering their development and preparing them for the competitive demands of higher categories.

"Additionally, this move is designed to attract greater interest from manufacturers by allowing them to showcase machinery that reflects a growing market segment.

"The new class will feature nimble bikes with more powerful mid-tier capacity engines, details of which will be specified by the SBK Commission in the coming weeks and months.

"...The final season of the WorldSSP300 series will take place in 2025, providing teams and manufacturers ample time to prepare for the transition to the new class in 2026.

"This period will ensure a smooth and well-coordinated shift, allowing all stakeholders to adapt to the new technical and sporting regulations."

Other decisions taken by the SBK Commission at Misano were:

‘• It is specified to all teams to warm-up the bikes with the exhaust towards the pitlane (not towards the pit boxes in order to avoid fumes to get in).

‘• For the WorldSBK class, Any Superconcession part earned at the last checkpoint of the season must be nominated and introduced for the following season. No further Tokens will be earnt until the full introduction of the Superconcession part in one of the events of the following season.

‘• For the WorldSSP NG, in order to avoid at anytime potential modifications to the oil pump which could affect engine performance, Oil pumps shall remain as approved; However, in case the manufacturer needs to change the oil pump for performance or durability issues, he must declare it beforehand, get the approval of the Technical Director and register this oil pump in the FIM approval parts list. This will enter into force in 2025.

‘• In all classes, various decisions have been taken, in particular, to ensure better respect for the hierarchy of disciplinary bodies and to increase the authority and competence of the FIM Appeal Stewards.’