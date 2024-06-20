Jonathan Rea: “Baby steps” not enough, “I need something I can fight with”

Jonathan Rea says he needs something “that I can fight with” as issues aboard R1 Yamaha continue.

Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March

A difficult 2024 WorldSBK season continued for Jonathan Rea at Misano last weekend, with the six-time world champion failing to record anything better than a P8 finish.

A huge crash in Race 1 saw Rea get away with a lucky escape, before the former Kawasaki rider bounced back with eighth in the Superpole Race.

On the backfoot heading into qualifying, Rea’s struggles continued which led to him admitted “baby steps” aren’t enough.

“From my side it’s frustrating, because since I jumped on the bike, I feel like we’ve made baby steps…I need something that I can fight with,2 said Rea.

“It was nice at the Misano test, being fast over one lap, but we just didn’t start off with that same momentum.

“I don’t want to doubt myself, but it’s hard to see where the way forward is coming. No excuses. We weren’t fast enough this weekend…there’s no excuse for being subpar.”

“Hard to push one when I’m not fully confident”

In pre-season testing Rea looked fast, assured and with a clear idea of how he wanted to ride the r1.

But as soon as he arrived at Phillip Island for testing and then the season-opener, things have not been the same for the Superbike legend.

Assen (round 3) was a step forward but Rea and Yamaha have failed to kick on since, leaving the 37-year-old frustrated.

“Let’s not kid ourselves…Assen was a chaotic race,” began Rea. “The long and the short of it is that when I jumped on the R1 in the Winter Test, it felt great…but we haven’t kicked on.

“It’s really, really hard to push when I’m not fully confident. It's a frustrating time for sure.

“I need to forget the podium and expectations, because that’s where pressures come from.

“The next target is to understand this bike and to really put a lot of pressure on the guys to give me what I need to be fast. It’s frustrating when we’re not addressing problems.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
George Russell backs FIA rule change which could give Kimi Antonelli early F1 debut
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
2h ago
Upgrades in Barcelona? Not for one struggling team, paddock insider discovers
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton rules out taking key Mercedes F1 sponsor to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez adamant recent F1 struggles “different” to last year’s slump
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton responds to ‘sabotage’ and ‘foul play’ claims at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris’ crunch verdict on catching Max Verstappen in F1 title fight
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation Day.
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen rejects Red Bull “tension” claim after dip in performance
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Luca Marini: 'It hurts a bit looking at the classification now'
Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini
F1
News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc warns Red Bull’s “beginning of the season” form will return in Spain
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…