Andrea Iannone: “I learned what suffering is, nothing scares me anymore”

Andrea Iannone posted a powerful message to social media which hints at his four-year ban.

Iannone was banned from motorcycle racing in 2020 after violating an anti-doping rule.

This year, aged 34, he has returned impressively in World Superbikes.

“I learned very well what suffering is,” he posted.

“What it means to be powerless in the face of what life suddenly brings you to experience.

“I learned to survive, not to give up even for a day and I discovered who the people really are who are willing to fight with you, at any cost.

“Today I can say that nothing scares me anymore.

“I have been through hell and today I find myself faced with a rebirth.

“Despite everything, I thank life, the people who are by my side and the strength I find every day to continue dreaming.

“Never give up. Thanks also to all of you who have never made me feel alone.”

Iannone, just four WSBK rounds into his comeback, is hot property again ahead of 2025.

Representing Go Eleven Ducati, he has twice finished on the podium this season and is sixth in the WSBK standings.

Ambitiously he has targeted a factory ride for next season.

Should Alvaro Bautista opt to retire, Iannone is a key contender to inherit his Ducati.

The door to BMW in WSBK has closed (unless Toprak Razgatlioglu heads to MotoGP).

Iannone has even been suggested for a return to MotoGP, where he was a full-time rider for seven seasons until his ban.