Michael Ruben Rinaldi “considering other options” to WorldSBK in 2025

Michael Ruben Rinaldi has suggested that a move away from WorldSBK could be on the cards for him in 2025, although his focus is to remain in the World Championship.

The Italian-Venezuelan, currently racing for the Motocorsa Ducati team, seems set to move away from the Italian squad, with whom the #21 has failed to score results in the top positions.

He moved to Motocorsa this year, replacing Axel Bassani who moved to Kawasaki, after Rinaldi himself was replaced by Nicolo Bulega at the factory Ducati team at the end of last year.

Rinaldi, a five-time WorldSBK race winner, currently sits 17th in the standings after seven rounds, with his best result, a sixth, coming in Race 2 at the opening round in Australia. Since then, he hasn’t been in the top 10.

“No news yet,” Rinaldi told WorldSBK.com of his future. “As soon as I have it, I’ll speak. This weekend, we will talk with some people but there’s no news yet.”

Rinaldi, while focused on staying in WorldSBK in 2025, is also open to options outside of it.

“The idea is to continue in WorldSBK, but I’m also considering other options,” he said. “The main goal is stay in this Championship.

“There are a few options, but I want to be able to be back in good positions. 50-50 on next year.”

It’s uncertain exactly where Rinaldi’s opportunities outside WorldSBK may lie. In previous years he’s been linked to Moto2 rides, and domestic Superbike berths — in the CIV Superbike series, for example — could also present an opportunity for the 28-year-old.