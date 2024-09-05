Sam Lowes' "missing a bit of power" fitness update upon comeback

Sam Lowes is back in action and has assessed his fitness

Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

Sam Lowes has provided a fitness update as he returns to World Superbike Championship action this weekend.

Lowes suffered a fractured collarbone at Most, and missed the Portimao round as he recovered, but is back for Magny-Cours.

The ELF Marc VDS Racing Team has been on track at Estoril and Misano to recover his fitness for a full WSBK round.

He said at Magny-Cours: “I’m really happy to be back. It’s never nice to watch the races from home and I feel good. 

"I rode at Misano last week on the training bike and it was pretty good.

"Maybe I’m missing a tiny bit of power because without riding the bike, it’s difficult to do all the right muscles. 

"I’ve got really nice memories of my time in WorldSSP here at Magny-Cours. It’s a circuit where I managed to clinch the title. 

"I’ve always enjoyed it in the past and I’m looking forward to getting started. 

"The character of the track is that you have to be pretty precise, I won’t say like the British tracks, but maybe more in that direction. 

"With five rounds to go, I’ve learnt a lot. It’s been a good summer for me to evaluate and improve in some areas. 

"I’m still missing that last bit of riding the Superbike properly, I keep falling back into that Moto2 style a little bit so my goal is to ride the bike in a better way, brake better and fight near the front.”

Sam Lowes is currently 16th in his rookie WSBK season.

Alex Lowes: 'The Kawasaki is strong here'

Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK's Alex Lowes previewed his weekend at Magny-Cours: “I’m feeling quite good. We had a good weekend at Portimao, and this is a track I enjoy. 

"I like the layout; I think it’s a nice track to ride and the Kawasaki is strong here. We need to do a lot of hard work on Friday. 

"It’s so close in WorldSBK, every weekend you need to be feeling good from the first laps. 

"The weather at Magny-Cours is always changing so I need to make sure I’m on top of the weather. 

"It’s going to be a tough weekend with a lot of fast guys, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. 

"I think we have some good tracks. I like Aragon and Jerez, Estoril’s a quirky little fun track. I will try to do my best every weekend. 

"If I can be consistent, try to improve my speed a little bit, fight for podiums and try to win a race before the end of the year, then who knows? As long as I do my best every weekend, it’s all I can do.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin points out key contenders at Misano despite last year’s dominance
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
1h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi “considering other options” to WorldSBK in 2025
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alex Marquez accepts Bagnaia’s apology - but “damage is done”
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals 'couple of teams reached out' before committing to VCARB
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK
News
1h ago
Sam Lowes' "missing a bit of power" fitness update upon comeback
Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez gathered Santi Hernandez and Honda to ‘feel part of Aragon victory’
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
1h ago
“No forward progress” in Scott Redding BMW WorldSBK negotiations
Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes confident in new F1 floor gains - but hint at handling concerns
Mercedes on track at Monza
Mercedes on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia apologises: “Sorry to Alex Marquez for the strong words”
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia