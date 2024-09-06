Toprak Razgatlioglu provided hospital update after hefty crash

The latest updates on Toprak Razgatlioglu's condition after crashing in FP2 at the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu was transported to hospital following an FP2 crash at the World Superbikes Magny-Cours round on Friday.

Razgatlioglu crashed on his first flying lap of FP2. The session was red flagged, and he walked away before going to the circuit medical centre. 

There, he was diagnosed with a back contusion and he went to Moulins Hospital for further assessments.

From his hospital bed, Razgatlioglu posted a selfie to social media with the caption: "I'm fine now, they are doing final checks at the hospital."

Soon after, he was officially ruled out of this weekend's racing.

Razgatlioglu was unable to set a time in FP2 after a disrupted beginning to the session which saw his team replacing the fuel tank on his BMW M1000 RR.

On his first flying lap, he crashed in braking for the penultimate, slid across the track and his the wall on the inside. He immediately got up onto all fours, was then attended to trackside by medical personnel before walking away.

Razgatlioglu was half-a-second inside the fastest time of the session through the third split at the time of his crash. He'd topped FP1 ahead of Garrett Gerloff by over 0.3 seconds.

The Turkish rider, who won his first WorldSBK race at Magny-Cours in 2019, arrived in France with a 13-race winning streak and a 92-point championship lead.

The latter point means that, although Razgatlioglu will not race this weekend, he will have the championship lead by the end of Sunday's Race 2.

