Andrea Iannone looking for “something more” in 2025 WorldSBK contract talks

Andrea Iannone’s 2024 return to racing has, generally speaking, been successful, but the Italian is looking to take a step forward in 2025.

Although Iannone has secured multiple podium finishes in 2024 with the Go Eleven Ducati team, he has not yet won a race.

To do so in 2025, Iannone believes he needs something additional on the technical side of his programme.

Iannone’s desire for better equipment than what he currently has has complicated his 2025 contract negotiations.

“I think the situation is not easy,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com. “It’s really complicated because I have a really clear thought for what I need next year.

“I need something more than what I have now. Everything needs to be one step more. We will see, I don’t know. I have something on the table but it’s difficult to decide. I’m not sure if I leave Team GoEleven or stay. It’s difficult to decide. I try for my best outside of the track for making the best for next year. In case I get what I need, I’ll stay in WorldSBK. In case I don’t, maybe I’ll stay at home.”

The uncertainty for Iannone spreads to his team, for which the Italian is seemingly its first choice of rider for 2025.

“This is the question everyone would like an answer to… me too,” said Denis Sacchetti, Go Eleven Ducati team manager.

“I still don’t know what our future will be with the line-up. Andrea [Iannone] hasn’t made a decision yet about his future.

“We’re speaking with him, and we want to keep him free to decide about his future.

“This weekend, I hope will be a crucial weekend for us and the team. I hope to be able to say something as soon as possible.”

While things off-track are uncertain for the Go Eleven team and for Iannone, on-track in Cremona things were clearly positive on Friday at the Italian Round, Iannone finishing the day in fifth place.

“It wasn’t so bad,” Iannone said of his Friday at Cremona. “We started at a track that I know. The last three or four tracks, I struggled a little bit, because they were all new for me.

“When I arrive like this, without references, it’s a little bit difficult.

“We started well and the feeling isn’t bad. We need to improve some things. We struggled a little bit today on the electronics side.

“In any case, we have a clear idea where we need to improve for tomorrow.

“It’s not only this thing, but we also need to adjust the bike a little bit at that point, and we try to improve every area a little bit.”