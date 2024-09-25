Ex-rivals credit Danilo Petrucci as he sets unique racing record

Danilo Petrucci has become the first rider to win races in MotoGP, World Superbikes, MotoAmerica and the Dakar Rally.

The Barni Ducati rider dominated the WSBK Cremona round last weekend by winning all three races.

His unique milestone of winning in four motorcycle racing championships has drawn praise from new and former rivals.

Jack Miller said: “I was watching it live! I was happy to see Petrucci bring it home.

“I’m stoked for him especially after the year he’s had. He’s had some great results but smashing his head to pieces, it’s cool to see him on the top step where he belongs.

“Not many can say they’ve won a Grand Prix in Italy and a WorldSBK race in Italy and also the Dakar. He’s got a pretty good resume!”

Marc Marquez said: “I’m super happy for Danilo. Happy for him because he’s a super nice guy. He had that kind of charisma that’s important and happy for him, congrats Danilo!”

Pecco Bagnaia said: “I’m very happy for Danilo because I think he deserves it. I think he’s the only man in the world to have won Dakar, MotoGP, WorldSBK and MotoAmerica so it’s something great for him.

“A good milestone. I’m very happy for him, I think he deserves it.”

Enea Bastianini said: “I think ‘Petrux’ is a good rider in all disciplines!

“It’s fantastic to see him on the first step in WorldSBK. I want to say congratulations to him because it’s super nice. It’s very good for me to see ‘Petrux’ on top.”

Iker Lecuona said: “I’m really happy for Danilo. We have a really good relationship from MotoGP when we were teammates.

“I’m happy for him because he also had a big crash this year, he needed to recover. I said to him when he joined that he could enjoy it a lot. I’m really happy he won and also won in his country.”

Fabio di Giannantonio said: “He did amazing! He’s making history, he’s a legend. It’s fantastic that a rider could do this. I think no one else could do an amazing achievement for him and I’m so happy for him.”

Axel Bassani said: “I’m really happy for Danilo. There’s been a lot of races where he’s been battling for the victory and today he won. He deserved it. He’s doing a really good job and riding well. I’m really happy for him because he’s a really good guy.”

Alvaro Bautista said: “I congratulate him because it’s amazing what he’s achieved. He’s won in MotoGP, Dakar, MotoAmerica and now WorldSBK. It’s amazing. I don’t think any other rider has won in those categories.

“Congratulations to him. He’s doing a really good job. He started a couple of years ago, he’s grown up and it’s nice to have more riders fighting for victories.”

Alex Lowes said: “It doesn’t get much better! We all want to beat each other, but it’s nice to see guys do well, get his first WorldSBK win and then win all three races!

“He’s had a lot to deal with away from the track and I just want to say congrats to him. To come back from that and, apart from Toprak unfortunately being out, he’s been the strongest rider in the last couple of rounds; on the podium in every race. I just have to give respect to him and congratulations.”