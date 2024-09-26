Tommy Bridewell to make Jerez WorldSBK wildcard with “slightly upgraded” Honda Fireblade

Tommy Bridewell is set for a second WorldSBK appearance of the season later this year, as he and the Honda Racing UK team is set to wildcard at the final round of the year at Jerez.

Bridewell competed last weekend at Cremona Circuit’s Italian Round, where he failed to make the start of the final race because of a technical issue, but was able to finish 18th in Race 1 and 21st in the Superpole Race.

The Jerez round falls one week after the end of the BSB season at Brands Hatch, where Bridewell will be hoping to retain the title he won last year as he currently leads the standings by six points over Kyle Ryde, who is also wildcarding at Jerez with his OMG Yamaha team.

“I love racing motorbikes so to get to go and have another go is another great opportunity to go out and race my bike,” Bridewell said on the announcement of his Jerez WorldSBK outing.

“Jerez is a really good circuit, too, as it’s got a bit of everything: heavy braking with a slow first sector that then starts opening up and getting quicker and quicker.

“Going to Jerez for me is about continuing the work that we are doing, gathering information and doing the best that I can.”

Bridewell added that he will enjoy an upgraded Fireblade specification at Jerez compared to that he rode at Cremona, where he was losing 12kph (7.5mph) in the speed trap to the fastest bikes out there.

“I rode well at Cremona with the package that we were on and ultimately we will be a little bit better equipped with a slightly upgraded spec at Jerez,” Bridewell said. “I want to go there and do as well as I can.”

Honda Racing UK team manager Havier Beltran said: “Jerez presents another opportunity for us to compete on the world stage and follows a successful outing at Cremona, during which we were able to work closely with our HRC colleagues to further progress the Fireblade project.

“Ultimately all of our objectives were achieved and the data collected is extremely valuable.

“We are delighted to take the opportunity to go to Jerez and do the same once more.”