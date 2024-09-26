Danilo Petrucci wants to “repeat” Cremona World Superbike wins “as soon as possible”

Having won all three races at his home WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit, Danilo Petrucci is keen to return to the top step.

Petrucci took his debut WorldSBK success in Race 1 at last weekend’s Cremona Round, and ended the weekend unbeaten on Cremona’s debut WorldSBK event.

In addition to the wins themselves, Petrucci’s home success also served as a lesson in how to win WorldSBK races, as he explained.

“It’s something good because now I understand how I can win,” the Italian said.

“I want to repeat that as soon as possible.

“It’s been huge because when you win in Italy, you have a lot of friends and family.

“On the way home, we stopped at Misano with some old MotoGP friends and we had some dinner. From the day after, both me and my friends have to leave.”

Looking ahead to this weekend at MotorLand, Petrucci said his target was not necessarily to win, but to be on the podium, and make up for mistakes made in the 2023 edition of the Aragon Round.

“The goal is to have fun and to fight for the podium like we did in the last rounds,” he said.

“Someone suggested that I had a look at the championship standings, but I don’t know, maybe the top three in the championship could be a nice result for next season. It could be my target. I don’t know if it’s possible to reach it this year.

“Last year, this was the first round where I felt really competitive in WorldSBK, topping a couple of sessions, but then I did one of the most stupid mistakes of my career.

“I was quite fast in Race 1, the best pace of everyone, but maybe it was still not the time to get the first [win].”