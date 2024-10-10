Toprak Razgatlioglu “not thinking about the championship” despite Estoril match point

“If I win all races, and [Nicolo] Bulega finishes in third position, we win the title.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu arrives in Estoril for this weekend’s penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship with an opportunity to clinch his second world title.

Razgatlioglu has mixed memories at the Portuguese venue: winning there in 2020, but also having been beaten on the run to the line by Alvaro Bautista in 2022.

“After 2022, we come back here again and I’m really happy because I like this track,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com. “Last time, I lost because Alvaro passed me on the straight.”

Despite the BMW Razgatlioglu is riding now being more capable in a straight line than the Yamaha he rode in 2022, the Turkish rider said that this weekend will be “difficult”, too.

“I like this track but this weekend’s going to be a little bit difficult,” he said. “I’m just focused on the races because I missed winning races.”

Razgatlioglu reinforced that his goal this weekend is to win races. Winning all three races this weekend would give Razgatlioglu a chance at the title, if other results go his way.

“My goal is to win the race. If I win all races, and [Nicolo] Bulega finishes in third position, we win the title. He’s also strong. I’m not thinking about this, I’m thinking the championship finishes at Jerez.

“I’m just riding the bike and fighting for the win. If I win, I’m happier.

“I need to win again because second position wasn’t enough for me at Aragon. I have zero stress now, I’m here to win the race.

“Maybe if there’s wet conditions, we’re fighting for the win again because I’ve never won in wet conditions in WorldSBK. Zero stress because I’m not thinking about the championship.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
Andrew Irwin “100%” aiming to help Tommy Bridewell in BSB title fight
Andrew Irwin leads Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Andrew Irwin leads Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Honda…
WSBK
News
12h ago
Alvaro Bautista discusses Ducati team orders ahead of Estoril World Superbike
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “not thinking about the championship” despite Estoril match point
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
13h ago
Nicolo Bulega aiming to bounce back in Estoril WorldSBK after “strange” Aragon Round
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Bagnaia vs Martin: 2024 MotoGP title tussle gets level playing field
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
15h ago
The F1 race that “really hurt” Charles Leclerc against Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Is MotoGP heading back into the ‘alien’ era?
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Japanese MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
16h ago
Brands Hatch BSB “going to be close, clean racing and a good fight” - Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
16h ago
Helmut Marko ‘surprised’ by rival F1 teams offering to 'double' Red Bull staff salaries
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
BSB
News
17h ago
Tommy Bridewell eyeing second straight BSB title after “amazing” 2024 season
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography