Toprak Razgatlioglu “not thinking about the championship” despite Estoril match point

Toprak Razgatlioglu arrives in Estoril for this weekend’s penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship with an opportunity to clinch his second world title.

Razgatlioglu has mixed memories at the Portuguese venue: winning there in 2020, but also having been beaten on the run to the line by Alvaro Bautista in 2022.

“After 2022, we come back here again and I’m really happy because I like this track,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com. “Last time, I lost because Alvaro passed me on the straight.”

Despite the BMW Razgatlioglu is riding now being more capable in a straight line than the Yamaha he rode in 2022, the Turkish rider said that this weekend will be “difficult”, too.

“I like this track but this weekend’s going to be a little bit difficult,” he said. “I’m just focused on the races because I missed winning races.”

Razgatlioglu reinforced that his goal this weekend is to win races. Winning all three races this weekend would give Razgatlioglu a chance at the title, if other results go his way.

“My goal is to win the race. If I win all races, and [Nicolo] Bulega finishes in third position, we win the title. He’s also strong. I’m not thinking about this, I’m thinking the championship finishes at Jerez.

“I’m just riding the bike and fighting for the win. If I win, I’m happier.

“I need to win again because second position wasn’t enough for me at Aragon. I have zero stress now, I’m here to win the race.

“Maybe if there’s wet conditions, we’re fighting for the win again because I’ve never won in wet conditions in WorldSBK. Zero stress because I’m not thinking about the championship.”