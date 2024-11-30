Is this the WSBK rider with the most to prove in 2025?

Dominique Aegerter’s second WorldSBK season was a troubled campaign through illness and injury, with results ultimately not matching those he was able to achieve in 2023.

Despite an in-season homologation update from Yamaha, Aegerter was unable to add to the podiums he collected in Jerez 2023, as the Swiss rider instead spent much of the season on the sidelines after getting injured while riding motocross in the summer.

“For me, 2024 was a difficult season,” he said. “We were starting with a virus infection, so I missed all the tests; middle of the season we were a little bit unlucky with some technical failures.

“In August, I injured myself in a motorbike accident, I injured my shoulder and ribs; I still need to recover my shoulder a little bit, but I could race the last two races.

“I didn’t achieve my goals that I was hoping for, but I’m looking forward to next year and being fully ready for next season.”

On 2025, Aegerter added: “I will give my best for sure. I try to race in the top-six, this would be a great target, try to fight for podiums.

“But we will see also how we will make the winter tests, and I hope we can make a step with Yamaha as well because the other manufacturers are getting faster and faster.

“So, we try hard, I’m trusting in the team and Yamaha to work ‘full gas’ in the winter. I try to fully recover, and make me physically and mentally fully fit for January where I have my first test in Jerez.”