Andrea Iannone has a stark warning for 2025 WSBK rivals

Andrea Iannone made a successful return to racing in 2024, claiming multiple podium finishes and even a race win in his debut WorldSBK campaign.

Iannone ended his season a few weeks after the rest of the WorldSBK field at the Malaysian Grand Prix, replacing Fabio Di Giannantonio in the VR46 Ducati team.

“I’m really lucky because I meet one more time the MotoGP bike, and it was really good, a fantastic emotion, so it was a really good experience and a good time in Malaysia,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com at the recent EICMA show in Milan.

While Iannone was impressive at times in his MotoGP wildcard, though, his performances in WorldSBK arguably stood out more.

In his first year racing since 2019, Iannone was on the podium at the first two rounds in Australia and Catalunya, and later in the season won Race 1 in Aragon.

“For sure I think we made a really great year in 2024, always race-by-race I think we improve a little bit and we arrive in Jerez with an incredible fight in Race 2,” Iannone said, before quickly turning his attention to 2025.

“I think for the first year in World Superbike it’s not possible to ask for more than this, and for sure for next year the ambition is more.

“From my side, I work this winter 100 per cent for improve what I understand, what I learn during thai year; I will try to arrive at 110 per cent from Phillip Island. But, for sure the team needs to improve a lot, for decide how we manage the race we need to improve.”

He added: “We, I think, will start [testing] in January. I hope everything will start well, I hope that 2025 for us is a good year and we improve in every area — this is the goal, this is the target.”