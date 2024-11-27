Puccetti Kawasaki unveils 2025 WorldSBK livery

The Kawasaki Puccetti WorldSBK team has unveiled its livery for the 2025 season.

Unveiled in Jerez — where the team is testing this week along with Bimota, Yamaha, Marc VDS, and Honda’s MotoGP team — the livery is much the same as that used by the factory Kawasaki WorldSBK team in 2024, meaning a predominantly green design with accents in white and yellow.

Puccetti becomes the official Kawasaki team in WorldSBK from 2025, taking over duties from Provec Racing which ran the official effort of the Akashi brand until the end of the 2024 season; Provec now becoming the official team of Bimota, the Italian brand owned in 49.9 per cent by Kawasaki.

Puccetti signed Garrett Gerloff for the 2025 season, the American arriving at the Italian outfit off the back of two seasons at Bonovo BMW which ended in positive fashion, with two podiums in the last five rounds of the season.

Kawasaki will be Gerloff’s third manufacturer in WorldSBK, after starting his career on the world stage in 2020 with Yamaha before the switch to BMW came at the end of 2022.

Eight times a podium finisher in WorldSBK, Gerloff will still go in search of his maiden victory in 2025.