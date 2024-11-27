Puccetti Kawasaki unveils 2025 WorldSBK livery

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing will become the official Kawasaki team in WorldSBK next year, and has a livery to match.

Garrett Gerloff, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Kawasaki Puccetti WorldSBK team has unveiled its livery for the 2025 season.

Unveiled in Jerez — where the team is testing this week along with Bimota, Yamaha, Marc VDS, and Honda’s MotoGP team — the livery is much the same as that used by the factory Kawasaki WorldSBK team in 2024, meaning a predominantly green design with accents in white and yellow.

Puccetti becomes the official Kawasaki team in WorldSBK from 2025, taking over duties from Provec Racing which ran the official effort of the Akashi brand until the end of the 2024 season; Provec now becoming the official team of Bimota, the Italian brand owned in 49.9 per cent by Kawasaki.

Puccetti signed Garrett Gerloff for the 2025 season, the American arriving at the Italian outfit off the back of two seasons at Bonovo BMW which ended in positive fashion, with two podiums in the last five rounds of the season.

Kawasaki will be Gerloff’s third manufacturer in WorldSBK, after starting his career on the world stage in 2020 with Yamaha before the switch to BMW came at the end of 2022.

Eight times a podium finisher in WorldSBK, Gerloff will still go in search of his maiden victory in 2025.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
20m ago
Marco Melandri gives verdict on what makes Toprak Razgatlioglu “special”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
27m ago
Ferrari deny failed F1 mid-season upgrade will cost them title in 2024
Ferrari
Ferrari
MotoGP
News
46m ago
Final 2025 MotoGP test schedule revealed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aprilia boss warns ‘don’t underestimate’ one MotoGP rookie’s development value
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko questions “great harmony” between Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Jenson Button expects to see ‘a different Lando Norris’ after Max Verstappen fight
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea with “a lot of room for improvement” after first day of Jerez WorldSBK test
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Unseen Zhou Guanyu overtake on Franco Colapinto leads to expletive radio message
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu
WSBK
News
5h ago
Yamaha explains Jonathan Rea crew chief switch
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
The “pride” and “pressure” that comes with racing for Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team
Valentino Rossi, VR46 Team, MotoGP 2024
Valentino Rossi, VR46 Team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose