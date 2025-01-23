Honda has “found the right way to keep going” after WorldSBK suspensions switch

Xavi Vierge in pits, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge in pits, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Honda finally showed some progress in WorldSBK at the end of last season, challenging for top-six positions in the final races of the year, and the start of 2025 has continued in that direction despite a change in suspension brands.

After using Showa since 2022, Honda has reverted to Ohlins – which it last used in 2021 – for 2025, and the first impressions have been positive.

“It’s been quite good,” HRC team manager Jose Escamez said of Honda’s initial time back on Ohlins when speaking to WorldSBK.com.

“We have found, quickly, the right way to keep going. We have been working to find a good base setup, and this will help the riders feel comfortable for lap times.

“Of course, and there are some differences with the previous suspension we’ve been using.

“Just trying to understand, but there’s not much difference, though.

“There’s a small improvement in performance and also feedback from riders. It’s a fair enough reason to let them ride with this one.”

Iker Lecuona is missing this week’s test through injury, and said that the change in suspension makes it

“It’s [the suspension brand change] another reason that I’m not happy to not jump on the bike,” Lecuona said.

“We changed the brand, we changed the full suspension, so that is a big change on the bike.

“For sure I don’t know how much [the Ohlins suspension has] changed the bike, compared to the Showa from last year. Let’s see in Portimao if I can try [it].”

In general, despite the absence of Lecuona, HRC’s first day of testing in 2025 had been positive, according to Escamez, as they’d picked up from where they left off at the end of 2024.

“The day has been good because the weather has respected the predictions from Tuesday,” Escamez said at the end of the first day of testing in Jerez.

“So far, we are good enough, we can say, but not happy at all. It’s quite good.

“Xavi [Vierge] has been doing laps and everything looks as we expected.

“This means we’re in the same way that we finished last year, which is already a positive point. We’re still looking forward.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

