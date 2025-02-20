Glum Remy Gardner’s negative verdict: “We are missing speed”

“We need to improve. We need to find some speed"

Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner

Remy Gardner gave a worrying prognosis of his readiness for his home race at Phillip Island.

The 2025 World Superbike Championship kicks off this weekend with the Australian round.

But GYTR GRT Yamaha Team rider Gardner, on home turf, has very few positive words to say.

Gardner said about preseason testing: “Being honest? Not swell, to be honest.

“We need to improve. We need to find some speed. We are missing speed, for sure.

“Hopefully the team have worked hard in these days, and we can find something.”

His Yamaha has not significant improved since 2024, Gardner claims.

“We are pretty much on the same line as last year,” he said.

“Hopefully we get that stuff sorted out soon.”

Gardner was 15th and 11th in the two sessions of Day 2 on Tuesday earlier this week, at the Phillip Island test.

It was a far cry from earning P5 in the Portimao test.

“I am not sure,” he sighed. “Portimao was in mixed conditions.

“I think everyone was pushing as much as they could have been, and I was pushing more.

“I didn’t feel bad there, I am not going to lie.

“But we are definitely struggling more than we expected.

“After two days of testing [this week in Australia], hopefully the guys can find a solution.”

Gardner’s last hope for setting up his Yamaha comes on Friday in practice.

He said: “We really struggled with grip so we’ll have a big change in FP1 on our bike, to generate grip.

“Hopefully everything is fixed.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

