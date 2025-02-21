Andrea Iannone hints at pace to win Australian WorldSBK

Andrea Iannone was not the rider to dominate the Phillip Island World Superbike test earlier this week, and nor did he top either practice session on Friday, but the Italian feels as though he can contend for victory against Nicolo Bulega.

Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Bulega has not been bettered in any dry session so far this week in Australia, but, as consistent as Bulega has been at the top of the times, Iannone has been consistently behind him in second place, too.

Indeed, on Friday for this weekend’s Australian Round, Iannone was the only rider to lap within half-a-second of Bulega’s benchmark. As a result, the Go Eleven Ducati rider sees himself as Bulega’s closest challenger.

“Apparently, in this moment, maybe we [Iannone and Bulega] have a little bit more compared to the other riders,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com.

“But, in any case, the race is always the race.

“I think also Toprak [Razgatlioglu] always arrives, in general – BMW is not bad because I follow this morning and the bike is fast, it’s good.”

Andrea Iannone on Phillip Island track conditions

Iannone said that he feels the track conditions have deteriorated compared to the test earlier this week thanks to an increase in temperatures.

“I think, compared to the test, the condition is a little bit worse,” Iannone said.

“It’s better for looking outside because we have sun, but on the ground we lose grip and the performance of the bike is a little bit less because of the hot temperatures and the asphalt, so we lose grip – more slide, more spin – so it’s a little bit difficult.

“But, in any case, I think we maintained the same performance as the test and, at the end, it’s not bad, because for everybody it’s a little bit more difficult, but me and Nico [Nicolo Bulega] maintain more or less the same level and this is important.

“For sure, I think we try to adjust a little bit more the bike; on the setup we want to make a small forward, I think we have the chance, so we will see.”

On the prospect of further temperature increases on Saturday, Iannone added: “More hot, and more difficulties for us, because compared to last year we have much less grip.

“But it’s normal [because] last year the asphalt was completely new and we had extra grip.

“This year, we lost it; I think it’s okay but it’s more difficult to ride fast. In any case, we try our best.”