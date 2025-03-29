Nicolo Bulega: Toprak Razgatlioglu “like me in Australia, beating him is very difficult”

After winning all three races in Australia, a second place to Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK Race 1 in Portimao could be a disappointment for Nicolo Bulega, but the Italian was satisfied to battle the Turkish star at one of his best tracks.

Bulega had battled Razgatlioglu in Portimao when World Superbike visited last year, with the BMW rider ultimately coming out on top for what was his 13th consecutive race win.

On that occasion, there was the caveat that Razgatlioglu was without a front wing on the M1000 RR after contact with Alex Lowes knocked the left-side wing off. This time, however, things were even between the two, even if Razgatlioglu felt the Ducati was advantaged by hotter track conditions compared to practice.

“During the test I wasn’t so strong but we’ve worked hard before this round,” Bulega said after Race 1 in Portimao.

“I want to thank my team because they really helped to improve my feeling with the bike.

“We worked very hard to be prepared for the race.”

Razgatlioglu said after Race 1 that he felt the Ducati was better in acceleration compared to his BMW.

Bulega, though, felt that there were areas where he was missing out.

“It was a great battle with Toprak [Razgatlioglu],” he said.

“He is always very strong and I was missing something in some areas.

“However, considering where we started I am happy.

“This is one of Toprak’s best tracks. It's like me in Australia, so beating Toprak here is very difficult.

“We tried until the last lap and if we can make some adjustments, especially in a few key corners, I think we can take another step forward and fight even more with him."