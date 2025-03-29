Temperature tipped as cause of Toprak Razgatlioglu Portimao WorldSBK advantage erasure

After showing an advantage in race pace during practice on Friday, Toprak Razgatlioglu only won Race 1 at the Portimao WorldSBK after a race-long battle with Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu said that the reason he lost the advantage he seemed to have through practice and Superpole – where he was 0.245 seconds faster than Bulega – was partly about improvements made by Bulega and Ducati, but also because of an increase in track temperature in time for the first World Superbike race of the weekend.

“Nicolo every session has improved the bike and he’s improved also in general,” he said.

“If the weather is cooler, I think I’m riding much better because I feel more grip and I’m riding more easy.

“But, in hot conditions, only the Ducati has a big advantage, the other bikes just spin more.

“This is racing, we need to improve because everyone is working so hard and also Nicolo is improving, also today he [improved] something, maybe he will improve for tomorrow also.

“I’m ready to fight again. I’m just thinking, I need to improve in some corners, if we improve I’m more happy on-track.”

Razgatlioglu came to battle with Bulega from behind, despite starting from pole, due to a poor start.

“I didn’t start well, I did some mistakes,” Razgatlioglu said.

“But, anyway, after I came step-by-step and finally we started fighting with Nicolo [Bulega]. He [rode really well today], every lap he was pushing hard. Okay, I say Ducati is very advantaged here, especially in hot conditions, also on corner exit I see in the race, but also Nicolo was riding very well.

“I see something, I’m learning, and also I’m working tonight for tomorrow because we need to improve the bike, especially in some corners the Ducati’s acceleration is really good.

“I need more grip. We will see tomorrow. Now, in general, I’m very happy because we come back again, we win the race. We have two more races tomorrow – we will see who wins.”

The place where the Ducati’s acceleration advantage was most notable for Razgatlioglu was in the final corner, with Bulega passing him multiple times on the run into turn one.

“On the brakes I’m really strong, but the problem is that the initial braking is not so bad, but when we start to lean, especially the last eight laps, I lose a lot the front tyre and I’m not really pushing hard,” he said.

“I have only a big advantage on the brakes, but in corner exit he has a really big advantage especially in the last corner.

“Every time I’m trying to do different lines, but the bike is not easy to accelerate – also the Ducati looks like is very strong on the straight.

“But, anyway, when I see the last lap, I’m only thinking about the last two corners, because I need a good line and I need good grip for the win.

“Finally, I did something, and this is working – I win the race, but tomorrow we will see. He will also come back stronger and also I try to improve the bike.”