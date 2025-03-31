Jonathan Rea “working like an animal” for WorldSBK return, but Assen “against advice”

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK rider Jonathan Rea says that, although his recover from injury is going “very well”, a return for the third round of the 2025 season would “probably” go against advice from doctors.

The six-time World Superbike Champion was ruled out of the opening two rounds of the 2025 season after crashing in the final preseason test in Australia ahead of the opening round and breaking several bones in his left foot.

Although he wasn’t racing in Portimao last weekend, the Northern Irish rider was in attendance at the Portuguese Round, where Andrea Locatelli scored Yamaha’s first podium of 2025, and was able to confirm that his recovery from injury is progressing positively.

“The recovery is going very well,” Rea told WorldSBK.com on Sunday at last weekend’s Portuguese Round in Portimao.

“Last week I made a good step with my physical condition, also mentally I’m in a good place now.

“I would say that, for the injury I had – that was a lot more severe than was first expected – I’m ahead of schedule. So, working in a good way at home, everything we’re doing is working well.

“Next week we will speak again with the consultant and the medical team back home to understand the next steps and see when we can return to racing.”

Currently, Rea has not ruled out a return in time for the Dutch Round at Assen on 12–13 April, but he says it would also “probably against a lot of medical advice”.

“I haven’t completely ruled it [returning at Assen] out, but it’s probably against a lot of medical advice,” he said.

“It’s quite a severe injury and it takes time to recover; Assen is just early, but we’ll have that conversation this week. Thinking ahead then, it’s just week-by-week.

“I’m not allowed to put any weight through my foot right now, I can only mark it on my crutches. I need to be walking and functional and not put myself at risk as well when I return to racing – that’s at the forefront of our mind.

“But I’m working like an animal at home to be in the best shape I can be to get back to my bike, because I really miss it.

“I’ve been at home and thinking about not riding is tough, so I’m just treating everyday like a work day and hopefully I’ll be back as soon as possible.”