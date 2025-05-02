Decision made on Jonathan Rea fitness after Italian WorldSBK FP1

Jonathan Rea has been passed fit to ride after a post-FP1 review at the Italian WorldSBK.

Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After two-and-a-half months out through injury, Jonathan Rea is back in action in WorldSBK this weekend at the Italian Round.

The Northern Irish rider was declared fit to ride on Thursday but was due to be reviewed after FP1 on Friday morning.

The conclusion of that review has now been announced, with Rea being declared fit to ride for the rest of the weekend in Cremona per a communication from WorldSBK.

It means the end to a period of two-and-a-half months without riding a Superbike for Rea, who was optimistic about the 2025 season after the European preseason tests.

Rea suffered multiple left foot fractures on the opening day of testing at the final test of the winter at Phillip Island, ahead of the first round of the season at the Australian venue.

The six-time World Superbike Champion comes back into a Pata Yamaha team in one of its best moments since the beginning of last season, with Andrea Locatelli having secured three podium finishes over the past two rounds, including a victory at Assen.

Rea is riding for the first time in competition at Cremona this weekend, having missed the Italian Round last year following his fractured thumb in Race 1 at Magny-Cours just a couple of weeks before, but having taken part in last year’s test at the Italian venue.

Rea was 17th-fastest in FP1 on Friday morning, while teammate Locatelli in eighth, and Remy Gardner in ninth on the GRT Yamaha.

