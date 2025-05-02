Danilo Petrucci: “It’s very difficult to find rear traction” at Italian WorldSBK

Danilo Petrucci says that rear traction issues will make it “difficult to stay out of trouble” at the Italian WorldSBK.

Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

In comparison to 2024’s September date, WorldSBK’s 2025 stop at Cremona Circuit is in the beginning of May, and the much hotter temperatures compared to 2024 already made an impact on Friday with several crashes, including one for Danilo Petrucci.

The Italian, who won all three races at the northern Italian venue last year, crashed in the morning session, but by the end of the day, when he was third in the combined times thanks to his best lap in FP1, his main concern was over rear traction rather than his crash.

“It's a very important race and there are a lot of expectations after winning here last year,” said Petrucci after FP2 in Cremona, when track temperatures were recorded at 49C – 19C more than in Race 1 last year and 14C more than in Race 2.

“I’m quite happy today despite a small crash this morning. There was no warning for the crash but the weather is very different compared to last year.

“It’s really hot now and there have been a lot of crashes already. It’ll be difficult to stay out of trouble because it's very difficult to find rear traction.”

Petrucci said that, despite his World Superbike success at Cremona in 2024, he’s “not thinking about winning” yet in this year’s edition.

“I’m quite calm and I’m not thinking about winning or anything like that,” he said.

“I just want to go into Superpole and try to be on the first or second row. Then we'll play my cards in the race.

“There’s a lot of pressure on me but I’m surprising myself. I don’t want to make any mistakes tomorrow and if I can finish inside the top five, or get on the podium, that would be a great result.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
“Overthinking” theory put forward for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
38m ago
Jenson Button lauds Max Verstappen for ‘manhandling’ Red Bull in F1 title battle
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci: “It’s very difficult to find rear traction” at Italian WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s first words after birth of baby daughter
Max Verstappen

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, fastest in Italian WorldSBK FP2: “My riding style doesn’t suit Cremona”
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: Nicolo Bulega “very strong” at Italian WorldSBK, but fighting him possible
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Explained: How Red Bull’s revised floor will improve key RB21 flaw
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista crashes three times in Italian WorldSBK practice: “Not my best Friday”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen