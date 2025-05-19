Alvaro Bautista “able to fight for the podium” without Czech WorldSBK Race 2 crash

Alvaro Bautista believes he was “able to fight for the podium” if he didn’t crash at the first turn of Czech WorldSBK Race 2.

Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Two-time World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista had his Czech WorldSBK Race 2 ended at the first corner when he made contact with Jonathan Rea; without that, the Spaniard reckons he could have fought for the podium.

Bautista and Rea’s collision at the first turn of the final race of the weekend left the Spaniard on the floor and Rea – who said afterwards that he thinks the contact was a “racing accident” – with a double long lap penalty, while Xavi Vierge will undergo assessments in Spain today (Monday 19 May) on a suspected right foot fracture.

For Bautista, the crash meant a missed opportunity to fight for what would have been his first podium of the weekend having finished fifth in Race 1 and the Superpole Race from 10th on the grid.

“You have to keep the positive, and for sure we are working to arrive at a good performance [level] and reduce the gap with the front,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“We are quite strong, compared to our best moments, but also the level of the category is a bit higher [than in the past]: more riders fighting for the front, also lap times are faster, and for sure we are not in the same condition about the bike.

“But, in any case, we are working really hard, that’s our target.

“I think [in Race 2], again, we were able to fight for the podium at least, but we will try to keep working ahead and try to continue this tendency.”

Bautista’s late Superpole Race speed was strong, too, as he went from seventh to fifth in the final few laps, but ultimately he was frustrated to not have been able to benefit from his second-row starting position for Race 2.

“In the Superpole Race I did a good start, I didn’t have any problems in the first chicane,” Bautista said.

“Just I went long in the second lap and I lost some gap; I think without the mistake I could battle for the podium.

“In any case, we gained a lot of positions for Race 2, it was good. But, at the end, it doesn’t matter the position you start, I always find some problems in the first chicane.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

