Andrea Iannone tests despite injury agony to solve Ducati brake woe

Andrea Iannone explains status of injury and Ducati brake problems

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone returned to his bike just 10 days after a highside which caused him to have surgery.

Iannone injured the toes on his right foot at Most, but didn’t waste the opportunity of two days testing earlier this week at Misano.

He returned with a protective boot and a modified brake setup to ease the agony.

“I’m for sure not feeling 100%, but it’s important to come back and regain the feeling," said Iannone.

"At the end I think it was a positive day for my physical condition.

“I was able to do many laps, with a lot of pain, but in the end, we made the most of it.

“The injury was only 10 days ago, so I have to be careful not to stress it too much.

“The feeling is not bad, but the speed is not good.

“We have many things to do to improve, at the braking point I don’t have a good feeling with the engine brake, so I lose a lot of speed, especially on the faster parts of the track."

Iannone was 15th on Tuesday and 12th on Wednesday but the test sessions were never about his raw speed.

“All year, I’ve struggled with the brakes, the engine brake, the rear brake, and we’ve tried everything," said Iannone.

"So now with the injury, we are trying to adjust the rear brake to be up by the steering, it’s not bad, but in any case, we struggled [on Tuesday] with that solution.”

The past three World Superbike Championship rounds have not been fruitful for the Go Eleven Ducati rider.

His brake problems have caused a run of three consecutive DNFs.

In his frustration, Iannone considered retiring unless he has a better option for 2026.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR
29m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Qualifying UPDATES
Davey Todd
MotoGP Feature
37m ago
Honda turns “chaos” into MotoGP victory: “2024 was our rock bottom”
Johann Zarco, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
39m ago
Contract negotiation insiders express shock at Jorge Martin’s quit clause
Jorge Martin
F1
53m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
MotoGP holeshot device ban at some tracks? “We need to vote”
Alex Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr recalls visiting Daytona for first time after father’s accident
Dale Earnhardt Jr
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The upgrades F1 teams have brought to Spanish GP
Red Bull RB21
F1 News
2h ago
Huge Max Verstappen update as Red Bull F1 2026 contract clause emerges
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Inner circle” of Toprak Razgatlioglu point to “done” MotoGP deal
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
3h ago
Joan Mir: “Imagine... The others just smash you on the straight”
Joan Mir, 2025 British MotoGP