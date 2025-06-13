Adaptation the key for Yari Montella after top-three Misano WorldSBK performance

A third-place finish in Misano WorldSBK FP2 came thanks to a riding style adaptation for Yari Montella.

Yari Montella, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Yari Montella says he needed time to “adapt my riding style” to conditions at the Misano WorldSBK, where he finished third in FP2.

While it was dry all day at Misano on Friday, temperatures were exceptionally hot, with 45C of track temperature in FP2.

For 2025 World Superbike rookie Montella, it was the high temperatures that required the adaptation of his style.

“After the test a couple of weeks ago, I think we made a step,” said Yari Montella, speaking to WorldSBK.com after FP2.

“This morning in FP1, I found different conditions with the heat. I think I’m in a position where I needed a bit more time to adapt my riding style for the conditions.

“In FP2, we started with the race configuration of tyres, and it wasn’t bad in the end. We did 1:34.1 as my best time, it was a good pace in the low 1:34s."

The Italian added that he tried the SCQ tyre in FP2, which helped him up to third at the end of the session - ahead of the factory Ducati team's Alvaro Bautista.

“We tried the SCQ tyre at the end, the new development, and it was good throughout. I hope the other riders used the SCQ tyre!

“It was a good day for us, but we need to be honest and there are a few things we’ll continue to work on.”

Although FP2 is an ‘untimed’ session, meaning it doesn’t count towards qualifying position in any way, Montella explained that it was important to use the SCQ, which is only available in a development E0479 version this weekend, before Superpole on Saturday morning.

“It was good as we wanted to understand whether we could make the Superpole Race with the SCQ tyre,” he said.

“It was important to try it in these conditions because it’s something we’ll find on Sunday.

“Tomorrow, the Superpole will be like a jungle as always!

“Here, you can lose a few tenths and from fourth you finish 14th. I need to be calm and focused and do my best.

“I think it could be an option for the Superpole Race, but I need to understand how to manage it. It’s completely different to ride one tyre for a lap and one for 10 laps.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

