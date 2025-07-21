Nicolo Bulega “mentality” unchanged despite losing WorldSBK points lead

Nicolo Bulega says his “mentality” in his WorldSBK title battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu has not changed despite losing the points lead to the Turkish rider at the UK Round.

Razgatlioglu took the World Superbike points lead at the seventh round of 2025 at Donington as a result of his second successive victory treble, following his Misano hattrick.

It means that, heading into the Hungarian Round at Balaton Park next weekend, Bulega is chasing the BMW rider in the standings for the first time since 2024.

Perhaps a mentality shift could be in order for the Italian to wrestle back the points lead from the reigning champion, but he insists this is not the case.

“Honestly, no,” Nicolo Bulega said after Race 2 at Donington when asked if his mindset is changed because of his loss of the championship lead.

“When you are in the front you want to keep the first position and when you are second you want to go first.

“So, my mentality is always the same: try to improve every race, try to use maximum of what we have now, try to always be the first Ducati, and try to fight for the championship because this is our goal this year – not last year but this year yes.

“I will try to do everything I can.

“We know that Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is very strong, he has much more experience than me, but I want to maintain this level or even I hope more strong for the rest of the season.”

Bulega led the championship for six rounds and two races, but he feels the balance of power in the series between himself and Razgatlioglu shifted after the Italian Round at Cremona Circuit.

“I don’t know why, but, honestly, after Cremona, I think Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and BMW made a step because, until Cremona, maybe I was a bit faster or we were very close,” he said.

“I don’t know why, but, after Cremona, they started to be more competitive and more difficult to stay with him.

“So, we have to work and then we will see.

“I think, also, the last two races were very good for Toprak and BMW, so I expect some races ahead of us that can be better for me.”