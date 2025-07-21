Sam Lowes: WorldSBK fuel flow rules “make no difference”

Sam Lowes says he’s “not felt a difference” from Ducati’s fuel flow reductions in WorldSBK.

Sam Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Sam Lowes says he’s “not felt anything” from the fuel flow reductions imposed on Ducati this year in WorldSBK.

Ducati and BMW are the only two World Superbike manufacturers to have been impacted by the fuel flow regulations this year, which are new for the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu said on Friday at the UK WorldSBK that he felt Ducati was impacted less than BMW by the changes, which amounted to 1.5kg/h at Donington after the third checkpoint of the season.

Lowes didn’t directly agree with Razgatlioglu’s opinion, but he did say that he hasn’t noticed much difference in his bike’s performance over the course of the season.

“If I’m being 100 per cent honest, until now I’ve not felt anything and tracks like this [jt] makes no difference in my opinion,” Lowes said after Race 2 at Donington.

“It’s more at the end, fifth and sixth gear, at the end of the straight. Even Misano, I felt it a little bit, potentially – more on the data.

“I know we had a drop here this weekend – my opinion, it’s just my opinion, it’s made no difference.”

Lowes suggested that the rules are not the right way to balance performance in WorldSBK, echoing similar comments from Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega at Donington.

“I’m not a technical guy, I don’t understand those things, but I’m all for the balancing rules, I understand that, I want a tight championship, I love this sport and want it to be tight.

“But I’m not sure it’s really the way to go, but I’m not really the guy to get into that. Until now, I’ve not felt a difference.”

He added: “I think that the balancing rules are correct [because] we want a tighter field, but I don’t know the way it is now it makes that much difference – my opinion, my feeling on the bike, maybe I can’t feel stuff that well, but at the minute it doesn’t make that much difference to me when I can pass and my bike feels fast, it feels strong.”

Lowes also added that he doesn’t believe balancing rules should be used to prevent the best rider from winning.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu], honestly, [...] the way he’s riding – give him a bike that’s the same speed as others in the straight and he can make the difference,” Lowes said.

“I’m all for the balancing rules, and obviously sitting on a Ducati it’s easier to take a higher opinion because you’re on the best bike.

“But the best rider should win.

“When you come to a track like this and you watch how Toprak’s riding, even Bulega to be honest in some races this year – they’re riding the best, on the best bikes, but they’re riding the best, doing the best job.

“So, sure, in some places it’d be nice to be tighter, but the best rider should win.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
9h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
More details of Jorge Martin’s pre-Brno MotoGP meeting with Aprilia emerge
15m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “had to reinvent my riding” after engine braking drama
26m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Czech MotoGP
NASCAR News
Chase Briscoe “had Denny Hamlin there for a second” in tense Dover finish
32m ago
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing
F1 News
Why David Coulthard has found Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 start ‘uncomfortable to watch’
45m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna warns Ducati MotoGP advantage “has shrunk”
56m ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Rigmamonti, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro 20th to 9th: “Maverick would have done a great job here”
58m ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Shock Max Verstappen F1 replacement, and Kimi Antonelli loan to rivals, predicted
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
Back-to-back at Dover: How Denny Hamlin transformed a weakness into a strength
1h ago
Denny Hamlin
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “mentality” unchanged despite losing WorldSBK points lead
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.