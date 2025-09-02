Pirelli tyre to make second appearance at French WorldSBK

Pirelli will bring one of its development tyres to the French WorldSBK for its second race weekend appearance.

Pirelli sign at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pirelli sign at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pirelli’s tyre allocation for the French WorldSBK includes two development options, one of which has been used only twice before.

The allocation of rear tyres for the Magny-Cours World Superbike round on 5–7 September includes the standard SC0 tyre as well as the E0126 version of the SCX which has become popular since it was introduced back in Assen.

The E0479 development version of the SCQ will also be present in Magny-Cours having been brought to two race weekends before. The first was at Misano back in May, where it was used in Superpole but not by everyone in the Superpole Race.

The Sunday morning 10-lapper was won by Toprak Razgatlioglu on a development SCX rear tyre in Misano, but Alex Lowes used the E0479 to finish second.

The tyre was also present in Hungary, where tyre choice for the Superpole Race was complicated by rain on Sunday morning that resulted in damp and patchy track conditions.

Magny-Cours is likely to offer lower temperatures than Misano almost four months ago, temperatures could be into the high-20s by Sunday.

The SC0 was a popular tyre in France last year when temperatures were in the low-to-mid-20s, but Pirelli’s Motorcycle Racing Director Giorgio Barbier expects the E0126 to perform well on the French track’s low-grip surface.

“The Magny-Cours circuit is characterised by a smooth and non-abrasive asphalt, which offers little grip and makes the work of the tyres particularly delicate,” Barbier said.

“In similar contexts, the E0126 supersoft has already proven to be an effective solution, offering the excellent level of grip of the SCX combined with high consistency of performance thanks to the new development casing.

“In the three rounds in which it has been used, it has been widely appreciated, being the main choice for the long races and, in Cremona, also for the Superpole Race.

“If the asphalt temperatures are adequate, Magny-Cours will be an ideal opportunity to gather further confirmation on a very special track, which connects a mix of corners and chicanes inspired by the most iconic sections of other famous circuits.

“Last year, with temperatures between 20 and 27°C, the standard SC0 was also used by several riders: it will therefore be interesting to see what conditions arise and what technical choices emerge.

“However, we are confident that this allocation will allow us to cover a wide range of conditions.

“As already at Misano and Balaton, the development E0479 will also be available at Magny-Cours, with SCQ compound, dedicated to qualifying and the short race.

“In the Italian [Misano] round, when the conditions allowed it, [it] gave excellent feedback both in terms of time and feeling from the riders.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Pirelli tyre to make second appearance at French WorldSBK
3h ago
Pirelli sign at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve doubles down on Kimi Antonelli criticism: “A very amateur move”
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Oscar Piastri joins exclusive F1 club after first career ‘grand slam’ at Dutch GP
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness set for 30th anniversary celebration at 2026 Classic TT
3h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea’s beginning of the end: “It’s race week and so strange”
3h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista Ducati WorldSBK engineer set for 2026 move
4h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The Honda MotoGP bike strength that “is also a little bit our weakness”
4h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari boss reveals Lewis Hamilton confidence boost despite Dutch GP F1 DNF
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
Andrew Irwin would “love to win a race again” at Donington BSB
5h ago
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to attempt riding at Catalan MotoGP despite injury
6h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Austrian MotoGP