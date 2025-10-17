Michael van der Mark: If WorldSBK return chance comes “I’ll take it”

The end of Michael van der Mark’s full-time WorldSBK career does not mean the end of the 2014 Supersport World Champion in the premier class of the production derivative series.

Van der Mark will walk away from full-time racing commitments in the World Superbike Championship at the end of this weekend’s (17–19 October) Spanish WorldSBK after 11 seasons in the top category.

The 32-year-old says his time in the World Championship has been enjoyable, and has indicated that he could be back on the grid in future years.

“It’s been a nice couple of years here,” Michael van der Mark told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Spanish Round.

“We had many ups and downs but most of all I always had fun here in World Superbike so it’s nice to be here and I’m not sad or anything.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s special. It will be my last race as a full-time World Superbike rider but I’m not saying I will not be back on the grid a couple of times.”

Van der Mark added: “We haven’t confirmed anything yet but for sure the possibility is there.

“It’s always nice to get back here and if I get the opportunity to race again in World Superbike for sure I’ll take it.”

Speedweek reports that van der Mark will be moved into BMW’s test team for 2026 and also take part in the Endurance World Championship with the Bavarian factory.

The Dutchman will become BMW’s sole test rider for World Superbike after it used a two-rider setup since 2024, and he will be the one called on should one of BMW’s official riders – from 2025 Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira – be unable to compete, due to injury, for example.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT