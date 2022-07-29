Jonathan Rea led the way in Most World Superbike FP1 after narrowly getting the better of reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:31.893s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.035s 3 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.456s 4 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.488s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.573s 6 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.653s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.800s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.815s 9 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.828s 10 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.888s 11 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1.746s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.757s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.771s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.799s 15 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.860s 16 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.867s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +1.903s 18 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.032s 19 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.393s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.519s 21 Peter Hickman GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.823s 22 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.891s 23 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.901s 24 Ryan Vickers GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +3.471s 25 Michal Presek CZE Rohac & Fetja Motoracing +4.874s

Leading the way early on, Garrett Gerloff was replaced at the front by the man in form, Razgatlioglu.

Off the back of his maiden WorldSBK treble at Donington Park, Razgatlioglu was the first rider to set a sub 1m 33s lap, going seven tenths clear of the American.

Razgatliolgu’s fourth flying lap was another impressive one as he marginally improved in order to set a time of 1:32.888s. However, Rea demonstrated even more pace as he went nearly two tenths clear of the reigning world champion.

A time of 1:32.431s saw Razgatlioglu move back to the top of the leaderboard, while Scott Redding and BMW continued their recent up-turn in form by moving up to third.

After being stuck in the garage during the early stages, Michael Rinaldi was fast out of the blocks as he went less than a tenth off Razgatlioglu and Rea on just his second flying lap.

Surprisingly, series leader Alvaro Bautista was taking a lot longer to find his pace after struggling to crack the top five.

In eighth place, Bautista was over 1.2 seconds down on Razgatlioglu and Rea who were separated by +0.060s.

While Redding continued to show very promising pace - the former Ducati rider was consistently lapping within 0.2/0.3s of Razgatlioglu’s top time - the standout performance was coming from Rinaldi as the Aruba.it Ducati rider went top with a time of 1:32.381s.

With just over half the session complete, Bautista finally moved into the top five after going +0.279s down on Rinaldi.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:31.996s (2021)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Starting his second stint with just under 15 minutes remaining, Razgatlioglu was on course for a storming lap as he went two tenths faster in sector two alone.

The Turkish star kept hold of his advantage through sectors three and four to set a 1:32.092s - +0.289s clear of the Ducati rider.

Continuing his stunning pace out front, Razgatlioglu then set back-to-back laps that were within a tenth of his fastest time.

As Rea reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead to under half a tenth, the Pata Yamaha rider responded once again by setting the first sub 1m 32s lap of the weekend.

Not to be denied, Rea delivered a brilliant sector four on his penultimate lap in order to narrowly move ahead of Razgatlioglu.

FP1 saw WorldSBK debuts for Ryan Vickers (Pedercini Kawasaki) and Michal Prasek, while Peter Hickman was making his first appearance for the official BMW WorldSBK team in place of the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 Warm-up

10:00 Superpole Race

13:00 Race 2