2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (1)

WSBK
29 Jul 2022
Results from Free Practice 1, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most. 

Jonathan Rea led the way in Most World Superbike FP1 after narrowly getting the better of reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:31.893s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.035s
3Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.456s
4Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.488s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.573s
6Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.653s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.800s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.815s
9Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.828s
10Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.888s
11Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+1.746s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.757s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.771s
14Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.799s
15Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+1.860s
16Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.867s
17Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+1.903s
18Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.032s
19Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.393s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.519s
21Peter HickmanGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.823s
22Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.891s
23Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.901s
24Ryan VickersGBRPedercini Kawasaki+3.471s
25Michal PresekCZERohac & Fetja Motoracing+4.874s

Leading the way early on, Garrett Gerloff was replaced at the front by the man in form, Razgatlioglu.

Off the back of his maiden WorldSBK treble at Donington Park, Razgatlioglu was the first rider to set a sub 1m 33s lap, going seven tenths clear of the American. 

Razgatliolgu’s fourth flying lap was another impressive one as he marginally improved in order to set a time of 1:32.888s. However, Rea demonstrated even more pace as he went nearly two tenths clear of the reigning world champion. 

A time of 1:32.431s saw Razgatlioglu move back to the top of the leaderboard, while Scott Redding and BMW continued their recent up-turn in form by moving up to third.

After being stuck in the garage during the early stages, Michael Rinaldi was fast out of the blocks as he went less than a tenth off Razgatlioglu and Rea on just his second flying lap. 

Surprisingly, series leader Alvaro Bautista was taking a lot longer to find his pace after struggling to crack the top five. 

In eighth place, Bautista was over 1.2 seconds down on Razgatlioglu and Rea who were separated by +0.060s.

While Redding continued to show very promising pace - the former Ducati rider was consistently lapping within 0.2/0.3s of Razgatlioglu’s top time - the standout performance was coming from Rinaldi as the Aruba.it Ducati rider went top with a time of 1:32.381s. 

With just over half the session complete, Bautista finally moved into the top five after going +0.279s down on Rinaldi. 

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:31.996s (2021)

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Rea gets the better of Razgatlioglu in Most World Superbike FP1

Starting his second stint with just under 15 minutes remaining, Razgatlioglu was on course for a storming lap as he went two tenths faster in sector two alone. 

The Turkish star kept hold of his advantage through sectors three and four to set a 1:32.092s - +0.289s clear of the Ducati rider. 

Continuing his stunning pace out front, Razgatlioglu then set back-to-back laps that were within a tenth of his fastest time. 

As Rea reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead to under half a tenth, the Pata Yamaha rider responded once again by setting the first sub 1m 32s lap of the weekend. 

Not to be denied, Rea delivered a brilliant sector four on his penultimate lap in order to narrowly move ahead of Razgatlioglu. 

FP1 saw WorldSBK debuts for Ryan Vickers (Pedercini Kawasaki) and Michal Prasek, while Peter Hickman was making his first appearance for the official BMW WorldSBK team in place of the injured Michael Van Der Mark. 

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1 

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2 

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 Warm-up 

10:00 Superpole Race 

13:00 Race 2

 