2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (1)
Results from Free Practice 1, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.
Jonathan Rea led the way in Most World Superbike FP1 after narrowly getting the better of reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:31.893s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.035s
|3
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.456s
|4
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.488s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.573s
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.653s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.800s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.815s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.828s
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.888s
|11
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1.746s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.757s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.771s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.799s
|15
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+1.860s
|16
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.867s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1.903s
|18
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+2.032s
|19
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.393s
|20
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.519s
|21
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.823s
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.891s
|23
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.901s
|24
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+3.471s
|25
|Michal Presek
|CZE
|Rohac & Fetja Motoracing
|+4.874s
Leading the way early on, Garrett Gerloff was replaced at the front by the man in form, Razgatlioglu.
Off the back of his maiden WorldSBK treble at Donington Park, Razgatlioglu was the first rider to set a sub 1m 33s lap, going seven tenths clear of the American.
Razgatliolgu’s fourth flying lap was another impressive one as he marginally improved in order to set a time of 1:32.888s. However, Rea demonstrated even more pace as he went nearly two tenths clear of the reigning world champion.
A time of 1:32.431s saw Razgatlioglu move back to the top of the leaderboard, while Scott Redding and BMW continued their recent up-turn in form by moving up to third.
After being stuck in the garage during the early stages, Michael Rinaldi was fast out of the blocks as he went less than a tenth off Razgatlioglu and Rea on just his second flying lap.
Surprisingly, series leader Alvaro Bautista was taking a lot longer to find his pace after struggling to crack the top five.
In eighth place, Bautista was over 1.2 seconds down on Razgatlioglu and Rea who were separated by +0.060s.
While Redding continued to show very promising pace - the former Ducati rider was consistently lapping within 0.2/0.3s of Razgatlioglu’s top time - the standout performance was coming from Rinaldi as the Aruba.it Ducati rider went top with a time of 1:32.381s.
With just over half the session complete, Bautista finally moved into the top five after going +0.279s down on Rinaldi.
Most World Superbike Records
Fastest ever lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:31.996s (2021)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Rea gets the better of Razgatlioglu in Most World Superbike FP1
Starting his second stint with just under 15 minutes remaining, Razgatlioglu was on course for a storming lap as he went two tenths faster in sector two alone.
The Turkish star kept hold of his advantage through sectors three and four to set a 1:32.092s - +0.289s clear of the Ducati rider.
Continuing his stunning pace out front, Razgatlioglu then set back-to-back laps that were within a tenth of his fastest time.
As Rea reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead to under half a tenth, the Pata Yamaha rider responded once again by setting the first sub 1m 32s lap of the weekend.
Not to be denied, Rea delivered a brilliant sector four on his penultimate lap in order to narrowly move ahead of Razgatlioglu.
FP1 saw WorldSBK debuts for Ryan Vickers (Pedercini Kawasaki) and Michal Prasek, while Peter Hickman was making his first appearance for the official BMW WorldSBK team in place of the injured Michael Van Der Mark.
Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 Superpole
13:00 Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 Warm-up
10:00 Superpole Race
13:00 Race 2