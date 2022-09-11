France WorldSBK Warm-up Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu bounces back with dominant display
Results from Warm-up, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.
After suffering surprsing crashes in race one at Magny-Cours, reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea made hot starts to Warm-up as they went first and second after the opening couple of laps.
Another crasher from race one, Loris Baz looked impressive during the opening stages of Warm-up as he slotted in third place - the French rider was one of three riders within a second of Razgatlioglu.
The only rider under the 1m 37s barrier, Razgatlioglu moved the benchmark time even further away from Rea after setting a time of 1:36.226s.
Off the pace to begin the 15 minute session, Alvaro Bautista eventually moved up the order with seventh.
Continuing to pick up his pace, Bautista then moved up to fifth despite being nine tenths down on Razgatlioglu.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi found late improvements in order to jump ahead of both factory Kawasaki riders.
|2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1:36.226s
|2
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.811s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.822s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.841s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.980s
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.998s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.086s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+1.089s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.188s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.245s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.351s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.411s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.432s
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.629s
|15
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.139s
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+2.166s
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.211s
|18
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.340s
|19
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.492s
|20
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.644s
|21
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.920s
|22
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+3.035s
|23
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+3.447s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.761s
Magny-Cours records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
In the battle to be Bautista's Aruba.it Ducati team-mate in 2023, Rinaldi through away a great chance at securing third in race one, which instead went to main rival Axel Bassani.
Rinaldi, who had just overtaken Garrett Gerloff and Alex Lowes, nearly crashed at turn one before running through the gravel and re-joining in eighth place.
Magny-Cours Sunday Schedule
Sunday
Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00