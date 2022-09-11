France WorldSBK Warm-up Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu bounces back with dominant display

RobertJones's picture
11 Sep 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, French WorldSBK 10 September

Results from Warm-up, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.

After suffering surprsing crashes in race one at Magny-Cours, reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea made hot starts to Warm-up as they went first and second after the opening couple of laps.

Another crasher from race one, Loris Baz looked impressive during the opening stages of Warm-up as he slotted in third place - the French rider was one of three riders within a second of Razgatlioglu. 

The only rider under the 1m 37s barrier, Razgatlioglu moved the benchmark time even further away from Rea after setting a time of 1:36.226s. 

Off the pace to begin the 15 minute session, Alvaro Bautista eventually moved up the order with seventh. 

Continuing to pick up his pace, Bautista then moved up to fifth despite being nine tenths down on Razgatlioglu. 

Michael Ruben Rinaldi found late improvements in order to jump ahead of both factory Kawasaki riders.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:36.226s
2Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.811s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.822s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.841s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.980s
6Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.998s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.086s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.089s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.188s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.245s
11Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.351s
12Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.411s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.432s
14Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.629s
15Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.139s
16Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.166s
17Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+2.211s
18Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.340s
19Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.492s
20Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.644s
21Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.920s
22Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+3.035s
23Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+3.447s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.761s

Magny-Cours records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021) 

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

2022 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

In the battle to be Bautista's Aruba.it Ducati team-mate in 2023, Rinaldi through away a great chance at securing third in race one, which instead went to main rival Axel Bassani

Rinaldi, who had just overtaken Garrett Gerloff and Alex Lowes, nearly crashed at turn one before running through the gravel and re-joining in eighth place. 

Magny-Cours Sunday Schedule 

Sunday 

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00

 