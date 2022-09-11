After suffering surprsing crashes in race one at Magny-Cours, reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea made hot starts to Warm-up as they went first and second after the opening couple of laps.

Another crasher from race one, Loris Baz looked impressive during the opening stages of Warm-up as he slotted in third place - the French rider was one of three riders within a second of Razgatlioglu.

The only rider under the 1m 37s barrier, Razgatlioglu moved the benchmark time even further away from Rea after setting a time of 1:36.226s.

Off the pace to begin the 15 minute session, Alvaro Bautista eventually moved up the order with seventh.

Continuing to pick up his pace, Bautista then moved up to fifth despite being nine tenths down on Razgatlioglu.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi found late improvements in order to jump ahead of both factory Kawasaki riders.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:36.226s 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.811s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.822s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.841s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.980s 6 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.998s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.086s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.089s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.188s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.245s 11 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.351s 12 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.411s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.432s 14 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.629s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.139s 16 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.166s 17 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +2.211s 18 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.340s 19 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.492s 20 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.644s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.920s 22 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +3.035s 23 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +3.447s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.761s

Magny-Cours records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

In the battle to be Bautista's Aruba.it Ducati team-mate in 2023, Rinaldi through away a great chance at securing third in race one, which instead went to main rival Axel Bassani.

Rinaldi, who had just overtaken Garrett Gerloff and Alex Lowes, nearly crashed at turn one before running through the gravel and re-joining in eighth place.

Magny-Cours Sunday Schedule

Sunday

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00