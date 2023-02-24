Alvaro Bautista dominated the opening day of World Superbike action at Phillip Island, while main rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea struggled.

Languishing down the order following FP1, both Bonovo Action BMW riders Loris Baz and Garrett Gerloff made immediate improvements as they bettered their time from FP1.

After setting a low 1m 31s lap to finish top of Practice 1, Bautista also found more pace early on as he broke into the 1m 30s for the first time this weekend.

Making it a Ducati 1-2-3 were Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Phillip Oettl, while Razgatlioglu remained off the pace.

A technical issue meant Scott Redding had to watch the beginning of FP2 from pit lane.

The British rider initially headed out onto the circuit before immediately returning to the BMW garage.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:31.032s 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.534s 3 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.826s 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +0.915s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.091s 6 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.097s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.098s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.151s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.177s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +1.213s 11 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.259s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.268s 13 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.492s 14 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.521s 15 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.584s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.594s 17 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.623s 18 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.233s 19 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +2.556s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.666s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +3.090s 22 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +3.552s

The only rider within half a second of Bautista, Rinaldi was still over three tenths down on his teammate while Alex Lowes was the first non-Ducati in fourth - +0.847s.

Like Razgatlioglu, Rea was also finding it tough in FP2 as the Kawasaki rider was unable to go any quicker than P15 for a significant period of time.

Continuing his impressive form from FP1, Andrea Locatelli then split the Ducati top three as he moved ahead of Oettl.

Although he started to make improvements during the final 15 minutes, Razgatlioglu was losing huge chunks of time to Bautista in every sector.

Razgatliolglu momentarily moved up to 13th before making that P10 on his next lap, however, more than a second remained between the top two from last season.

As Rea also found time - not enough to get within a second - Bautista then moved the benchmark time forward once again after setting a time of 1:30.623s.

Bautista’s lap put him more than six tenths clear of Rinaldi, while Danilo Petrucci was up to third aboard his Barni Ducati machine.

On course to challenge Bautista, Locatelli then lost three tenths in sector three before crashing at turn ten.

World Superbike weekend Schedule (UK time)

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 23:50-00:20

Superpole - 02:10-02:25

Race 1 - 05:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00

Bautista tops opening World Superbike practice of 2023

Just as they ended the final of pre-season testing, Bautista and locatelli could barely be separated atop the leaderboard.

The reigning world champion once again got the better of the Pata Yamaha rider, but this time by 0.037s, while Iker Lecuona, who suffered a big moment at turn 4 before crashing at turn ten moments later, also ended the session within a tenth of his fellow Spaniard.

Continuing the theme of every test in pre-season, Bautista put together a stunning run of consistent pace which included a stint of 20 laps at the beginning of FP1.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:31.032s 2 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.037s 3 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.097s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.272s 5 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.369s 6 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.378s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.427s 8 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.528s 9 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.581s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +0.623s 11 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.823s 12 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.933s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.940s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.948s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.045s 16 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.072s 17 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.386s 18 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.625s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1.754s 20 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +1.983s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.849s 22 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +3.747s

Six-time WorldSBK champion Rea was nearly three tenths down on Bautista’s time as he finished fourth, while Rinaldi was fifth ahead of Michael Van Der Mark, who made it five different manufacturers inside the top six.

Like on day two of the Phillip Island test, Razgatlioglu failed to match the pace shown by both Rea but in particular Bautista, instead finishing half a second down in eighth.