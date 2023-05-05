Michael Ruben Rinaldi leads the way after Free Practice 1 of the Catalan World Superbike round.

After a shocking round three in Assen, Rinaldi roared into action as he set the benchmark time ahead of Jonathan Rea.

A low 1m 42s lap time was set by Rinaldi before improving to a time of 1:41.753s, which Rea, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu were struggling to match.

Rinaldi was the only rider able to set a sub 1m 42s lap as he completed three consecutive laps in the 1m 41s.

There was an early off for Loris Baz which brought out the yellow flags in sector two.

With ten minutes gone, Rea finally joined Rinaldi in the 1m 41s bracket as he went quickest by just over a tenth.

Rinaldi, who was slower than Rea in the first three sectors, found over a tenth in the final sector to regain top spot, as teammate Alvaro bautista began to close in on the leading duo.

A black and orange flag was then waved for Toprak Razgatlioglu due to a technical issue with his R1.

Getting faster and faster as his stint went on, Bautista reduced his deficit from Rinaldi to +0.146s as he continued to set challenging times.

With most of the grid electing not to set a time attack, positions largely remained unchanged although Alex Lowes and Xavi Vierge were big movers.

However, Vierge crashed at turn one after moving up to sixth place, a position which then became seventh as Razgatlioglu jumped up to P4.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:41.633s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.019s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.086s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.146s 5 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.435s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.446s 7 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.451s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.462s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.596s 10 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.834s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.016s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.157s 13 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.201s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.308s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.725s 16 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1.790s 17 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.918s 18 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1.943s 19 Bradley Ray GRB Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.086s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.389s 21 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.600s 22 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +3.041s 23 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +5.011s 24 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing No Time Set 25 Ivo Lopez POR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team No Time Set

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Stand-in for the injured Michael Van Der Mark, Ivo Lopez completed just one instalation lap before a mechanical issue saw his FP1 come to an early end.

Weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race -10:00

Race 2 - 13:00