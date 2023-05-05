Catalunya World Superbike FP1 Results: Michael Ruben Rinaldi bounces back to lead from Jonathan Rea
Results from Free Practice 1, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi leads the way after Free Practice 1 of the Catalan World Superbike round.
After a shocking round three in Assen, Rinaldi roared into action as he set the benchmark time ahead of Jonathan Rea.
A low 1m 42s lap time was set by Rinaldi before improving to a time of 1:41.753s, which Rea, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu were struggling to match.
Rinaldi was the only rider able to set a sub 1m 42s lap as he completed three consecutive laps in the 1m 41s.
There was an early off for Loris Baz which brought out the yellow flags in sector two.
With ten minutes gone, Rea finally joined Rinaldi in the 1m 41s bracket as he went quickest by just over a tenth.
Rinaldi, who was slower than Rea in the first three sectors, found over a tenth in the final sector to regain top spot, as teammate Alvaro bautista began to close in on the leading duo.
A black and orange flag was then waved for Toprak Razgatlioglu due to a technical issue with his R1.
Getting faster and faster as his stint went on, Bautista reduced his deficit from Rinaldi to +0.146s as he continued to set challenging times.
With most of the grid electing not to set a time attack, positions largely remained unchanged although Alex Lowes and Xavi Vierge were big movers.
However, Vierge crashed at turn one after moving up to sixth place, a position which then became seventh as Razgatlioglu jumped up to P4.
|2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:41.633s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.019s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.086s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.146s
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.435s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.446s
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.451s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.462s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.596s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.834s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.016s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.157s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.201s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.308s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.725s
|16
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+1.790s
|17
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.918s
|18
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+1.943s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GRB
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.086s
|20
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.389s
|21
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.600s
|22
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+3.041s
|23
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+5.011s
|24
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing
|No Time Set
|25
|Ivo Lopez
|POR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|No Time Set
Catalunya World Superbike records
Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Stand-in for the injured Michael Van Der Mark, Ivo Lopez completed just one instalation lap before a mechanical issue saw his FP1 come to an early end.
Weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race -10:00
Race 2 - 13:00