Catalunya World Superbike FP1 Results: Michael Ruben Rinaldi bounces back to lead from Jonathan Rea

5 May 2023
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Results from Free Practice 1, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi leads the way after Free Practice 1 of the Catalan World Superbike round. 

After a shocking round three in Assen, Rinaldi roared into action as he set the benchmark time ahead of Jonathan Rea.

A low 1m 42s lap time was set by Rinaldi before improving to a time of 1:41.753s, which Rea, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu were struggling to match. 

Rinaldi was the only rider able to set a sub 1m 42s lap as he completed three consecutive laps in the 1m 41s. 

There was an early off for Loris Baz which brought out the yellow flags in sector two. 

With ten minutes gone, Rea finally joined Rinaldi in the 1m 41s bracket as he went quickest by just over a tenth. 

Rinaldi, who was slower than Rea in the first three sectors, found over a tenth in the final sector to regain top spot, as teammate Alvaro bautista began to close in on the leading duo.

A black and orange flag was then waved for Toprak Razgatlioglu due to a technical issue with his R1.

Getting faster and faster as his stint went on, Bautista reduced his deficit from Rinaldi to +0.146s as he continued to set challenging times.

With most of the grid electing not to set a time attack, positions largely remained unchanged although Alex Lowes and Xavi Vierge were big movers. 

However, Vierge crashed at turn one after moving up to sixth place, a position which then became seventh as Razgatlioglu jumped up to P4.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:41.633s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.019s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.086s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.146s
5Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.435s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.446s
7Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.451s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.462s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.596s
10Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.834s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.016s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.157s
13Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.201s
14Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.308s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.725s
16Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+1.790s
17Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.918s
18Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+1.943s
19Bradley RayGRBMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.086s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.389s
21Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.600s
22Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+3.041s
23Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+5.011s
24Gabriele RuiuITABmax RacingNo Time Set
25Ivo LopezPORROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Stand-in for the injured Michael Van Der Mark, Ivo Lopez completed just one instalation lap before a mechanical issue saw his FP1 come to an early end.

Weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race -10:00

Race 2 - 13:00