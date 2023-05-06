Alvaro Bautista has taken pole position for Race 1 of Catalunya World Superbike round after setting a new all-time lap record.

Taking no time to set out his intention, Bautista set the fastest lap of the weekend on his very first effort.

A time of 1:40.264s was set by the Spaniard which was a new lap record from the factory Ducati rider.

Impressive throughout this season, especially over one lap, Dominique Aegerter was the closest challenger to Bautista as he went within six tenths of the world champion.

Jonathan Rea was fourth following the opening stint, while Alex Lowes was just +0.001s behind his teammate in fifth.

Before starting his second stint Lowes came unstuck at the final corner as he crashed out of qualifying.

Lowes’ fall resulted in Rea having to abandon his latest lap which looked good enough to challenge Bautista.

Bautista though was on another incredible lap before he too had to slow down due to yellow flags. Those same yellow flags then became a red flag with two minutes remaining due to Lowes' bike leaking fluid onto the circuit.

A frantic final two minutes began as Aegerter, Rea, Rinaldi and Lecuona all found significant improvements. However, none were good enough to challenge Bautista who did not improve as being caught up in a big group of riders.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:40.264s 2 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.473s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.497s 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.507s 5 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.519s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.707s 7 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.807s 8 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.858s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.877s 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.969s 11 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.156s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.159s 13 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.439s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.570s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.701s 16 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.764s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.933s 18 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.033s 19 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.043s 20 Ivo Lopes POR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.135s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.192s 22 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +2.345s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.791s 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.598s 25 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing No Time Set

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Bautista on fire in Catalunya World Superbike FP3

While it was teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi who led the way for most of FP3, Bautista showed once again that he has pace in hand after breaking into the mid 1m 40s late on.

A time that was nine tenths clear of Andrea Locatelli, Bautista was untouched as he took top spot.

Leading BMW's charge was Garrett Gerloff, as the American posted a time good enough for P4 in what was his best practice session of the season thus far

Weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race -10:00

Race 2 - 13:00