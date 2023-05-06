Catalunya World Superbike Superpole Results: Alvaro Bautista sets new lap record to claim pole
Results from Superpole, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.
Alvaro Bautista has taken pole position for Race 1 of Catalunya World Superbike round after setting a new all-time lap record.
Taking no time to set out his intention, Bautista set the fastest lap of the weekend on his very first effort.
A time of 1:40.264s was set by the Spaniard which was a new lap record from the factory Ducati rider.
Impressive throughout this season, especially over one lap, Dominique Aegerter was the closest challenger to Bautista as he went within six tenths of the world champion.
Jonathan Rea was fourth following the opening stint, while Alex Lowes was just +0.001s behind his teammate in fifth.
Before starting his second stint Lowes came unstuck at the final corner as he crashed out of qualifying.
Lowes’ fall resulted in Rea having to abandon his latest lap which looked good enough to challenge Bautista.
Bautista though was on another incredible lap before he too had to slow down due to yellow flags. Those same yellow flags then became a red flag with two minutes remaining due to Lowes' bike leaking fluid onto the circuit.
A frantic final two minutes began as Aegerter, Rea, Rinaldi and Lecuona all found significant improvements. However, none were good enough to challenge Bautista who did not improve as being caught up in a big group of riders.
|2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:40.264s
|2
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.473s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.497s
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.507s
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.519s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.707s
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.807s
|8
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.858s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.877s
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.969s
|11
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.156s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.159s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.439s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.570s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.701s
|16
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.764s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.933s
|18
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.033s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.043s
|20
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.135s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.192s
|22
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.345s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.791s
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.598s
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing
|No Time Set
Catalunya World Superbike records
Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Bautista on fire in Catalunya World Superbike FP3
While it was teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi who led the way for most of FP3, Bautista showed once again that he has pace in hand after breaking into the mid 1m 40s late on.
A time that was nine tenths clear of Andrea Locatelli, Bautista was untouched as he took top spot.
Leading BMW's charge was Garrett Gerloff, as the American posted a time good enough for P4 in what was his best practice session of the season thus far
Weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race -10:00
Race 2 - 13:00