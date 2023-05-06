Catalunya World Superbike Superpole Results: Alvaro Bautista sets new lap record to claim pole

6 May 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, 5 May

Results from Superpole, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.

Alvaro Bautista has taken pole position for Race 1 of Catalunya World Superbike round after setting a new all-time lap record.

Taking no time to set out his intention, Bautista set the fastest lap of the weekend on his very first effort.

A time of 1:40.264s was set by the Spaniard which was a new lap record from the factory Ducati rider.

 

Impressive throughout this season, especially over one lap, Dominique Aegerter was the closest challenger to Bautista as he went within six tenths of the world champion. 

Jonathan Rea was fourth following the opening stint, while Alex Lowes was just +0.001s behind his teammate in fifth.

Before starting his second stint Lowes came unstuck at the final corner as he crashed out of qualifying.

Lowes’ fall resulted in Rea having to abandon his latest lap which looked good enough to challenge Bautista.

Bautista though was on another incredible lap before he too had to slow down due to yellow flags. Those same yellow flags then became a red flag with two minutes remaining due to Lowes' bike leaking fluid onto the circuit.

A frantic final two minutes began as Aegerter, Rea, Rinaldi and Lecuona all found significant improvements. However, none were good enough to challenge Bautista who did not improve as being caught up in a big group of riders.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:40.264s
2Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.473s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.497s
4Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.507s
5Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.519s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.707s
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.807s
8Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.858s
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.877s
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.969s
11Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.156s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.159s
13Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.439s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.570s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.701s
16Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.764s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.933s
18Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.033s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.043s
20Ivo LopesPORROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.135s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.192s
22Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+2.345s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.791s
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.598s
25Gabriele RuiuITABmax RacingNo Time Set

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Bautista on fire in Catalunya World Superbike FP3

While it was teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi who led the way for most of FP3, Bautista showed once again that he has pace in hand after breaking into the mid 1m 40s late on.

A time that was nine tenths clear of Andrea Locatelli, Bautista was untouched as he took top spot. 

Leading BMW's charge was Garrett Gerloff, as the American posted a time good enough for P4 in what was his best practice session of the season thus far

Weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race -10:00

Race 2 - 13:00