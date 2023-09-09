Magny-Cours World Superbike Race (1) results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins, Alvaro Bautista hits trouble

9 Sep 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, French WorldSBK, 8 September

Results from Race 1, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.

Starting from pole for the first time in his Superbike career, Gerloff made a good start although he was passed by Alvaro Bautista into turn one.

Gerloff was then passed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi at turn three before Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea went both sides of the American.

Razgatlioglu was the only rider to make the move stick before picking off Rinaldi who was held up in sector four by Bautista. 

Bautista then lost the lead on lap two as Razgatlioglu swooped to the inside at turn 13. 

Then came huge drama as Bautista pulled up on the exit of turn five with an apparent issue. However, it was terminal for the world champion as he managed to get back up to speed afte rlosing ten seconds. 

With Bautista out of contention, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear as he came under intense pressure from Rinaldi on back-to-back laps. 

With 16 laps to go Rinaldi finally made his move stick on Razgatlioglu. Behind the leading duo was Rea who managed to overtake Gerloff at turn five.

As the top two pulled clear of Rea, series leader Bautista was making progress back through the pack after overtaking Bradley Ray for P17 with 12 laps to go.

Showing off his incredible braking prowess, Razgatlioglu challenged for the lead again with 9 laps to go as he came from miles back to overtake Rinaldi.

But the factory Ducati rider got a great run out of the hairpin and regained the lead.

Two laps later and the battling continued as Razgatlioglu failed with moves at turns five and 10. Another move came at turn 12 which led to Rinaldi going off circuit before rejoining and nearly colliding with the Yamaha rider when he re-entered the track. 

Razgatlioglu then dropped Rinaldi after having a full lap in the lead of the race. 

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK20 Laps
2Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+2.656s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+4.773s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+6.266s
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+8.897s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+9.740s
7Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.916s
8Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+10.760s
9Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+12.632s
10Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+13.250s
11Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+14.921s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+21.932s
13Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+22.213s
14Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+24.004s
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+25.699s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+31.246s
17Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+35.579s
18Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+55.958s
19Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+57.052s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1'01.687s
21Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+1'05.980s
22Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
23Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingDNF
24Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 YamahaDNF

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

The start to Race 1 was delayed due to technical issues, which resulted in an extra warm-up lap being completed before a reduced distance of 20 laps was confirmed. 

Magny-Cours weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 14:15