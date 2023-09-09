Starting from pole for the first time in his Superbike career, Gerloff made a good start although he was passed by Alvaro Bautista into turn one.

Gerloff was then passed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi at turn three before Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea went both sides of the American.

Razgatlioglu was the only rider to make the move stick before picking off Rinaldi who was held up in sector four by Bautista.

Bautista then lost the lead on lap two as Razgatlioglu swooped to the inside at turn 13.

Then came huge drama as Bautista pulled up on the exit of turn five with an apparent issue. However, it was terminal for the world champion as he managed to get back up to speed afte rlosing ten seconds.

With Bautista out of contention, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear as he came under intense pressure from Rinaldi on back-to-back laps.

With 16 laps to go Rinaldi finally made his move stick on Razgatlioglu. Behind the leading duo was Rea who managed to overtake Gerloff at turn five.

As the top two pulled clear of Rea, series leader Bautista was making progress back through the pack after overtaking Bradley Ray for P17 with 12 laps to go.

Showing off his incredible braking prowess, Razgatlioglu challenged for the lead again with 9 laps to go as he came from miles back to overtake Rinaldi.

But the factory Ducati rider got a great run out of the hairpin and regained the lead.

Two laps later and the battling continued as Razgatlioglu failed with moves at turns five and 10. Another move came at turn 12 which led to Rinaldi going off circuit before rejoining and nearly colliding with the Yamaha rider when he re-entered the track.

Razgatlioglu then dropped Rinaldi after having a full lap in the lead of the race.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 20 Laps 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +2.656s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +4.773s 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +6.266s 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +8.897s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +9.740s 7 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +9.916s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +10.760s 9 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +12.632s 10 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +13.250s 11 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +14.921s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +21.932s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +22.213s 14 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +24.004s 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +25.699s 16 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +31.246s 17 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +35.579s 18 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +55.958s 19 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +57.052s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1'01.687s 21 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1'05.980s 22 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 23 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing DNF 24 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha DNF

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

The start to Race 1 was delayed due to technical issues, which resulted in an extra warm-up lap being completed before a reduced distance of 20 laps was confirmed.

