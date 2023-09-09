Magny-Cours World Superbike Race (1) results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins, Alvaro Bautista hits trouble
Results from Race 1, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.
Starting from pole for the first time in his Superbike career, Gerloff made a good start although he was passed by Alvaro Bautista into turn one.
Gerloff was then passed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi at turn three before Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea went both sides of the American.
Razgatlioglu was the only rider to make the move stick before picking off Rinaldi who was held up in sector four by Bautista.
Bautista then lost the lead on lap two as Razgatlioglu swooped to the inside at turn 13.
Then came huge drama as Bautista pulled up on the exit of turn five with an apparent issue. However, it was terminal for the world champion as he managed to get back up to speed afte rlosing ten seconds.
With Bautista out of contention, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear as he came under intense pressure from Rinaldi on back-to-back laps.
With 16 laps to go Rinaldi finally made his move stick on Razgatlioglu. Behind the leading duo was Rea who managed to overtake Gerloff at turn five.
As the top two pulled clear of Rea, series leader Bautista was making progress back through the pack after overtaking Bradley Ray for P17 with 12 laps to go.
Showing off his incredible braking prowess, Razgatlioglu challenged for the lead again with 9 laps to go as he came from miles back to overtake Rinaldi.
But the factory Ducati rider got a great run out of the hairpin and regained the lead.
Two laps later and the battling continued as Razgatlioglu failed with moves at turns five and 10. Another move came at turn 12 which led to Rinaldi going off circuit before rejoining and nearly colliding with the Yamaha rider when he re-entered the track.
Razgatlioglu then dropped Rinaldi after having a full lap in the lead of the race.
|2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|20 Laps
|2
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+2.656s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+4.773s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+6.266s
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+8.897s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+9.740s
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.916s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+10.760s
|9
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+12.632s
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+13.250s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+14.921s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+21.932s
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+22.213s
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+24.004s
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+25.699s
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+31.246s
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+35.579s
|18
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+55.958s
|19
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+57.052s
|20
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1'01.687s
|21
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+1'05.980s
|22
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|23
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|DNF
|24
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|DNF
Magny-Cours WorldSBK record
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
The start to Race 1 was delayed due to technical issues, which resulted in an extra warm-up lap being completed before a reduced distance of 20 laps was confirmed.
