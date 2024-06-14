2024 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice Results

Nicolo Bulega led a Ducati one-two during Friday practice for the 2024 Misano World Superbike round.

But there was a setback for BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who dominated the morning session - setting what would prove the fastest lap of the day - but missed the second half of the afternoon after a crash at the final corner.

Razgatlioglu was unhurt but his machine could not be repaired in time.

With Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna watching on from the pits, Bulega was quickest from Remy Gardner and Andrea Iannone for much of the afternoon.

Bulega ran wide while trying to improve further in the final ten minutes but remained on top.

Reigning champion, team-mate and title leader Alvaro Bautista popped into a late second place ahead of Gardner, Andrea Iannone, the absent Razgatlioglu and Iker Lecuona.

Fresh from signing a new Kawasaki contract for the team's new Bimota era, Alex Lowes was second this morning, then seventh in FP2, just ahead of twin brother Sam on the Marc VDS Ducati.

Danilo Petrucci sat out the first half of the session, apparently to rest his recent injuries, before setting the 12th best time, with Jonathan Rea in 13th.

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Friday Practice Results (1) POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati 1:33.511s 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.402s 3 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.410s 4 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +0.449s 5 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.710s 6 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +0.711s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.776s 8 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +0.871s 9 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.873s 10 Michael Rinaldi ITA Team Motocorsa Ducati +0.906s 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha +0.927s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.965s 13 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha +1.033s 14 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.081s 15 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.243s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team +1.245s 17 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +1.283s 18 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +1.292s 19 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +1.321s 20 Tarran Mackenzie GBR PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +1.594s 21 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.626s 22 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +2.244s 23 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +3.155s 24 Adam Norrodin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +4.422s

Fresh off his new World Superbike deal with Kawasaki, Alex Lowes was the pacesetter ahead of Nicolo Bulega and team-mate Axel Bassani following the opening flurry of laps.

Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a slow start after encountering problems with his clutch.

A red flag was brought out early on in FP1 as Philipp Oettl’s Yamaha R1 suffered a spectacular engine blow up on the exit of turn six.

Once the session was back underway, Razgatlioglu was back on track as he smashed the fastest time by three tenths.

With Razgatlioglu going quicker and quicker, team-mate Michael Van Der Mark instead had to pick up his M 1000 RR after crashing at turn four.

Michele Pirro then became the next rider to suffer a fall as he lost some of the aero on his Panigale V4 R.

While several riders were able to improve their lap times late on, Razgatlioglu was untroubled as he kept hold of his advantage before finding even more time on his final lap.