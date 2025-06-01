Explained: Why Lance Stroll can’t be replaced at F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin will be down to fielding just one car at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix after Lance Stroll pulled out.

Following qualifying on Saturday evening in Barcelona, Aston Martin confirmed that Stroll would not be taking part in Sunday’s grand prix due to pain in his hand.

Stroll, who had qualified 14th on the grid, is set to undergo surgery to correct complications after experiencing pain in his hand and wrists in recent weeks, believed to be linked to a procedure he had following a cycling accident in 2023.

The 26-year-old Canadian broke both his wrists and one of his toes when he was involved in a cycling accident while training in Spain ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Stroll missed that year’s pre-season testing but was able to make a remarkable return for the season-opening race in Bahrain.

With Stroll requiring further treatment, he has been forced to withdraw from the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023,” Aston Martin said in a statement issued to media including Crash.net.

“As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

Drugovich's wait for F1 debut goes on

Aston Martin reserve driver Drugovich

Despite Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich being present on the ground in Spain, the team are unable to field a replacement driver in Stroll’s absence.

This is because F1 regulations state that all drivers have to take part in one practice session before qualifying in order to be eligible to race.

“Provided any change proposed after the end of initial scrutineering receives the consent of the stewards, a change of driver may be made… At each Competition where a sprint session is not scheduled, at any time before the start of the qualifying session,” Article 32.2 a) of the F1 sporting regulations say.

That means Fernando Alonso will be Aston Martin's sole driver, with the Spaniard lining up 10th on home soil.

Stroll’s recovery time is undisclosed and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to contest his home race at the Canadian Grand Prix in a fortnight’s time on 15 June.

If he has not recovered in time, there is a chance Drugovich could be called upon.

Aston Martin also have Stoffel Vandoorne and Jak Crawford in their driver roster, while they could call upon the services of Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas due to their engine deal with the German manufacturer.

Aston Martin's Mike Krack told SiriusXM: "I’m not a doctor or medical staff so I cannot really say.

"I think in such situations you need to be respectful for the people’s conditions and let the experts take the decisions, together with Lance and his staff.

"We will wait what they say. We will wait to see how the situation develops and then we will take the appropriate decisions.”